NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: Final results for XPEL 225 at Circuit of the Americas

The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series XPEL 225 is finally done and dusted. The fourth race of the season started at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, March 25, and lasted for one hour, 51 minutes, and 36 seconds. It took place at the Circuit of the Americas, with a total of 36 entries.

Driving the #38 Ford F-150 for Front Row Motorsports, the defending Truck Series champion Zane Smith claimed his second NASCAR Xfinity Series win of the season.

The crucial moment of the race came on Lap 28 when Parker Klingerman’s #48 truck came to a stop on the front stretch. Smith was running second and reached the pit road before it was closed while veteran Kyle Busch led the race and passed the pit road entrance.

Smith took the lead with the move, while Busch had to stop under caution and restart 16th in the field. Smith was able to build a solid lead and beat Busch by 5.451 seconds to win the second straight Truck race at COTA.

The win marked his ninth NASCAR Truck Series career victory in just 71 appearances.

Meanwhile, Kyle Busch claimed a P2 finish, followed by Ty Majeski, Tyler Ankrum, and Ross Chastain in the top five. Corey Heim, Nick Sanchez, Tanner Gray, Kaz Grala, and Ben Rhodes completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2023 XPEL 225 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2023 XPEL 225 at Circuit of the Americas:

#38 - Zane Smith #51 - Kyle Busch (i) #98 - Ty Majeski #16 - Tyler Ankrum #41 - Ross Chastain (i) #11 - Corey Heim #2 - Nick Sanchez (R) #15 - Tanner Gray #1 - Kaz Grala (i) #99 - Ben Rhodes #17 - Taylor Gray (R) #23 - Grant Enfinger #24 - Rajah Caruth (R) #52 - Stewart Friesen #04 - Kaden Honeycutt #13 - Hailie Deegan #45 - Lawless Alan #43 - Daniel Dye (R) #35 - Jake Garcia (R) #30 - Colin Garrett #02 - Kris Wright #22 - Logan Bearden #32 - Bret Holmes (R) #9 - Colby Howard #56 - Timmy Hill #34 - Mason Filippi #4 - Chase Purdy #46 - Dale Quarterley #25 - Matt DiBenedetto #19 - Christian Eckes #75 - Parker Kligerman (i) #12 - Spencer Boyd #88 - Matt Crafton #42 - Carson Hocevar #5 - Dean Thompson #20 - Ed Jones

Catch Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at the Richmond Raceway for the fifth race of the season on April 1, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes