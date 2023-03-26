Create

NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: Final results for XPEL 225 at Circuit of the Americas

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 26, 2023 14:05 IST
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series XPEL 225
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series XPEL 225

The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series XPEL 225 is finally done and dusted. The fourth race of the season started at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, March 25, and lasted for one hour, 51 minutes, and 36 seconds. It took place at the Circuit of the Americas, with a total of 36 entries.

Driving the #38 Ford F-150 for Front Row Motorsports, the defending Truck Series champion Zane Smith claimed his second NASCAR Xfinity Series win of the season.

The crucial moment of the race came on Lap 28 when Parker Klingerman’s #48 truck came to a stop on the front stretch. Smith was running second and reached the pit road before it was closed while veteran Kyle Busch led the race and passed the pit road entrance.

CHECKERED FLAG: @ZaneSmith goes back-to-back at @NASCARatCOTA! https://t.co/WUlLtXEvqy

Smith took the lead with the move, while Busch had to stop under caution and restart 16th in the field. Smith was able to build a solid lead and beat Busch by 5.451 seconds to win the second straight Truck race at COTA.

The win marked his ninth NASCAR Truck Series career victory in just 71 appearances.

Truck race results from COTA: https://t.co/r8oDwoGs67

Meanwhile, Kyle Busch claimed a P2 finish, followed by Ty Majeski, Tyler Ankrum, and Ross Chastain in the top five. Corey Heim, Nick Sanchez, Tanner Gray, Kaz Grala, and Ben Rhodes completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2023 XPEL 225 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2023 XPEL 225 at Circuit of the Americas:

  1. #38 - Zane Smith
  2. #51 - Kyle Busch (i)
  3. #98 - Ty Majeski
  4. #16 - Tyler Ankrum
  5. #41 - Ross Chastain (i)
  6. #11 - Corey Heim
  7. #2 - Nick Sanchez (R)
  8. #15 - Tanner Gray
  9. #1 - Kaz Grala (i)
  10. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  11. #17 - Taylor Gray (R)
  12. #23 - Grant Enfinger
  13. #24 - Rajah Caruth (R)
  14. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  15. #04 - Kaden Honeycutt
  16. #13 - Hailie Deegan
  17. #45 - Lawless Alan
  18. #43 - Daniel Dye (R)
  19. #35 - Jake Garcia (R)
  20. #30 - Colin Garrett
  21. #02 - Kris Wright
  22. #22 - Logan Bearden
  23. #32 - Bret Holmes (R)
  24. #9 - Colby Howard
  25. #56 - Timmy Hill
  26. #34 - Mason Filippi
  27. #4 - Chase Purdy
  28. #46 - Dale Quarterley
  29. #25 - Matt DiBenedetto
  30. #19 - Christian Eckes
  31. #75 - Parker Kligerman (i)
  32. #12 - Spencer Boyd
  33. #88 - Matt Crafton
  34. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  35. #5 - Dean Thompson
  36. #20 - Ed Jones

Catch Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at the Richmond Raceway for the fifth race of the season on April 1, 2023.

Quick Links

Edited by Samya Majumdar
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...