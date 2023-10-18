NASCAR
NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: Full entry list for Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 18, 2023 23:23 IST
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Baptist Health 200
The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will head to Homestead, Florida, this weekend after the Love's RV Stop 250.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 is the 22nd Truck Series race of the season and the final race of the Round of 8. It will take place on Saturday, October 21, at Homestead-Miami Speedway and will kick off at 12 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The event will be contested over 134 laps at the 1.5-mile-long oval track. It will be the 27th annual Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 hosted by Homestead-Miami Speedway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in Saturday’s Baptist Health Cancer Care 200.

The 35 Truck Series entries have entered this week in Homestead. Some impressive drivers on the list include Spencer Davis, Marco Andretti, Mason Maggio, Jonathan Shafer, Memphis Villarreal, Bayley Currey, Armani Williams, Jack Wood, Tyler Hill, and Jake Drew.

ThorSport Racing driver Ty Majeski won last year’s Baptist Health Cancer Care 200, finishing with a total time of one hour, 30 minutes, and 35 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2023 Craftsman Truck Series: Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway full entry list

See here for a list of the 35 Truck Series drivers that will participate at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

  1. #02 - TBA
  2. #04 - Spencer Davis
  3. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  4. #4 - Chase Purdy
  5. #5 - Dean Thompson
  6. #7 - Marco Andretti
  7. #9 - Colby Howard
  8. #11 - Corey Heim
  9. #12 - Spencer Boyd
  10. #13 - Hailie Deegan
  11. #15 - Tanner Gray
  12. #16 - Tyler Ankrum
  13. #17 - Taylor Gray
  14. #19 - Christian Eckes
  15. #20 - TBA
  16. #22 - Mason Maggio
  17. #23 - Grant Enfinger
  18. #24 - Rajah Caruth
  19. #25 - TBA
  20. #30 - Jonathan Shafer
  21. #33 - Memphis Villarreal
  22. #35 - Jake Garcia
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #41 - Bayley Currey
  25. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  26. #43 - Daniel Dye
  27. #45 - Lawless Alan
  28. #46 - Armani Williams
  29. #51 - Jack Wood
  30. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  31. #56 - Tyler Hill
  32. #61 - Jake Drew
  33. #88 - Matt Crafton
  34. #98 - Ty Majeski
  35. #99 - Ben Rhodes

Watch the action-packed NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 21, 2023, at 12 p.m. ET.

Edited by Yash Soni
