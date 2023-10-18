NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: Full entry list for Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will head to Homestead, Florida, this weekend after the Love's RV Stop 250.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 is the 22nd Truck Series race of the season and the final race of the Round of 8. It will take place on Saturday, October 21, at Homestead-Miami Speedway and will kick off at 12 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The event will be contested over 134 laps at the 1.5-mile-long oval track. It will be the 27th annual Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 hosted by Homestead-Miami Speedway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in Saturday’s Baptist Health Cancer Care 200.

The 35 Truck Series entries have entered this week in Homestead. Some impressive drivers on the list include Spencer Davis, Marco Andretti, Mason Maggio, Jonathan Shafer, Memphis Villarreal, Bayley Currey, Armani Williams, Jack Wood, Tyler Hill, and Jake Drew.

ThorSport Racing driver Ty Majeski won last year’s Baptist Health Cancer Care 200, finishing with a total time of one hour, 30 minutes, and 35 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2023 Craftsman Truck Series: Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway full entry list

See here for a list of the 35 Truck Series drivers that will participate at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

#02 - TBA #04 - Spencer Davis #2 - Nick Sanchez #4 - Chase Purdy #5 - Dean Thompson #7 - Marco Andretti #9 - Colby Howard #11 - Corey Heim #12 - Spencer Boyd #13 - Hailie Deegan #15 - Tanner Gray #16 - Tyler Ankrum #17 - Taylor Gray #19 - Christian Eckes #20 - TBA #22 - Mason Maggio #23 - Grant Enfinger #24 - Rajah Caruth #25 - TBA #30 - Jonathan Shafer #33 - Memphis Villarreal #35 - Jake Garcia #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Bayley Currey #42 - Carson Hocevar #43 - Daniel Dye #45 - Lawless Alan #46 - Armani Williams #51 - Jack Wood #52 - Stewart Friesen #56 - Tyler Hill #61 - Jake Drew #88 - Matt Crafton #98 - Ty Majeski #99 - Ben Rhodes

Watch the action-packed NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 21, 2023, at 12 p.m. ET.