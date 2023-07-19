NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: Full entry list for CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono Raceway

The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series heads to Long Pond, Pennsylvania, this weekend after a week-off.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150 is the 15th Truck Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (July 22) at Pocono Raceway. The race will kick off at 12 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The event will be contested over 60 laps at the 2.5-mile-long permanent triangular-shaped track. It will be the 14th annual CRC Brakleen 150 hosted by Pocono Raceway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in Saturday’s CRC Brakleen 150.

The 39 Truck Series entries have entered for 36 spots this week in Pennsylvania. Some notable drivers on the list include Kaz Grala, Cory Roper, Norm Benning, Stephen Mallozzi, Bryan Dauzat, Josh Reaume, Ross Chastain, Kaden Honeycutt, Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell, and Parker Kligerman.

Kyle Busch Motorsports and Chandler Smith won last year’s Craftsman Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150.

NASCAR’s 2023 Craftsman Truck Series: CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono Raceway full entry list

Here is a list of the 39 Truck Series drivers that will participate at Pocono Raceway:

#02 – Stefan Parsons #04 - Cory Roper #1 - Kaz Grala #2 - Nick Sanchez #4 - Chase Purdy #5 - Dean Thompson #6 - Norm Benning #7 – Austin Hill #9 - Colby Howard #11 - Corey Heim #12 - Spencer Boyd #13 - Hailie Deegan #15 - Tanner Gray #16 - Tyler Ankrum #17 - Taylor Gray #19 - Christian Eckes #20 - TBA #22 - Stephen Mallozzi #23 - Grant Enfinger #24 - Rajah Caruth #25 - Matt DiBenedetto #28 - Bryan Dauzat #32 - Bret Holmes #33 - Josh Reaume #35 - Jake Garcia #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Ross Chastain #42 - Carson Hocevar #43 - Daniel Dye #44 - Kaden Honeycutt #45 - Lawless Alan #51 - Kyle Busch #52 - Stewart Friesen #56 - Timmy Hill #61 - Christopher Bell #75 - Parker Kligerman #88 - Matt Crafton #98 - Ty Majeski #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Pocono Raceway on July 23, 2023, at 12 pm ET.