NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: Full entry list for CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 19, 2023 23:36 IST
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150
The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series heads to Long Pond, Pennsylvania, this weekend after a week-off.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150 is the 15th Truck Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (July 22) at Pocono Raceway. The race will kick off at 12 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The event will be contested over 60 laps at the 2.5-mile-long permanent triangular-shaped track. It will be the 14th annual CRC Brakleen 150 hosted by Pocono Raceway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in Saturday’s CRC Brakleen 150.

The 39 Truck Series entries have entered for 36 spots this week in Pennsylvania. Some notable drivers on the list include Kaz Grala, Cory Roper, Norm Benning, Stephen Mallozzi, Bryan Dauzat, Josh Reaume, Ross Chastain, Kaden Honeycutt, Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell, and Parker Kligerman.

Kyle Busch Motorsports and Chandler Smith won last year’s Craftsman Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150.

NASCAR’s 2023 Craftsman Truck Series: CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono Raceway full entry list

Here is a list of the 39 Truck Series drivers that will participate at Pocono Raceway:

  1. #02 – Stefan Parsons
  2. #04 - Cory Roper
  3. #1 - Kaz Grala
  4. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  5. #4 - Chase Purdy
  6. #5 - Dean Thompson
  7. #6 - Norm Benning
  8. #7 – Austin Hill
  9. #9 - Colby Howard
  10. #11 - Corey Heim
  11. #12 - Spencer Boyd
  12. #13 - Hailie Deegan
  13. #15 - Tanner Gray
  14. #16 - Tyler Ankrum
  15. #17 - Taylor Gray
  16. #19 - Christian Eckes
  17. #20 - TBA
  18. #22 - Stephen Mallozzi
  19. #23 - Grant Enfinger
  20. #24 - Rajah Caruth
  21. #25 - Matt DiBenedetto
  22. #28 - Bryan Dauzat
  23. #32 - Bret Holmes
  24. #33 - Josh Reaume
  25. #35 - Jake Garcia
  26. #38 - Zane Smith
  27. #41 - Ross Chastain
  28. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  29. #43 - Daniel Dye
  30. #44 - Kaden Honeycutt
  31. #45 - Lawless Alan
  32. #51 - Kyle Busch
  33. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  34. #56 - Timmy Hill
  35. #61 - Christopher Bell
  36. #75 - Parker Kligerman
  37. #88 - Matt Crafton
  38. #98 - Ty Majeski
  39. #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Pocono Raceway on July 23, 2023, at 12 pm ET.

