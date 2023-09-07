NASCAR

NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: Full entry list for Kansas Lottery 200 at Kansas Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 07, 2023 13:24 IST
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Kansas Lottery 200
The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series heads to Kansas City, Kansas, this weekend after Clean Harbors 175.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Kansas Lottery 200 is the 19th Truck Series race of the season and the final race of the Round of 10. It will be held on Friday (September 8) at Kansas Speedway and will kick off at 9 pm ET. The race will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The event will be contested over 134 laps at the 1.5-mile permanent quad-oval shaped racetrack. It will be the second annual Kansas Lottery 200 hosted by Kansas Speedway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in Friday’s Kansas Lottery 200.

The 36 Truck Series entries have entered this week in Kansas City. Some notable drivers on the list include Spencer Davis, Jennifer Jo Cobb, Greg Van Alst, Mason Maggio, Chase Janes, Bayley Currey, Jack Wood, Jake Drew, and Justin Carroll.

NASCAR Cup Series regular John Hunter Nemechek won last year’s Kansas Lottery 200 and finished with a total time of one hour, 42 minutes, and 11 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2023 Craftsman Truck Series: Kansas Lottery 200 at Kansas Speedway full entry list

Here is a list of the 36 Truck Series drivers that will participate at Kansas Speedway:

  1. #02 - Kaden Honeycutt
  2. #04 - Spencer Davis
  3. #1 - Jesse Love
  4. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  5. #4 - Chase Purdy
  6. #5 - Dean Thompson
  7. #9 - Colby Howard
  8. #10 - Jennifer Jo Cobb
  9. #11 - Corey Heim
  10. #12 - Spencer Boyd
  11. #13 - Hailie Deegan
  12. #15 - Tanner Gray
  13. #16 - Tyler Ankrum
  14. #17 - Taylor Gray
  15. #19 - Christian Eckes
  16. #20 - Greg Van Alst
  17. #22 - Mason Maggio
  18. #23 - Grant Enfinger
  19. #24 - Rajah Caruth
  20. #25 - Matt DiBenedetto
  21. #32 - Bret Holmes
  22. #33 - Chase Janes
  23. #35 - Jake Garcia
  24. #38 - Zane Smith
  25. #41 - Bayley Currey
  26. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  27. #43 - Daniel Dye
  28. #45 - Lawless Alan
  29. #51 - Jack Wood
  30. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  31. #56 - Tyler Hill
  32. #61 - Jake Drew
  33. #88 - Matt Crafton
  34. #90 - Justin Carroll
  35. #98 - Ty Majeski
  36. #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Kansas Speedway on September 8, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

