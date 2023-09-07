NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: Full entry list for Kansas Lottery 200 at Kansas Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series heads to Kansas City, Kansas, this weekend after Clean Harbors 175.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Kansas Lottery 200 is the 19th Truck Series race of the season and the final race of the Round of 10. It will be held on Friday (September 8) at Kansas Speedway and will kick off at 9 pm ET. The race will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The event will be contested over 134 laps at the 1.5-mile permanent quad-oval shaped racetrack. It will be the second annual Kansas Lottery 200 hosted by Kansas Speedway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in Friday’s Kansas Lottery 200.

The 36 Truck Series entries have entered this week in Kansas City. Some notable drivers on the list include Spencer Davis, Jennifer Jo Cobb, Greg Van Alst, Mason Maggio, Chase Janes, Bayley Currey, Jack Wood, Jake Drew, and Justin Carroll.

NASCAR Cup Series regular John Hunter Nemechek won last year’s Kansas Lottery 200 and finished with a total time of one hour, 42 minutes, and 11 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2023 Craftsman Truck Series: Kansas Lottery 200 at Kansas Speedway full entry list

Here is a list of the 36 Truck Series drivers that will participate at Kansas Speedway:

#02 - Kaden Honeycutt #04 - Spencer Davis #1 - Jesse Love #2 - Nick Sanchez #4 - Chase Purdy #5 - Dean Thompson #9 - Colby Howard #10 - Jennifer Jo Cobb #11 - Corey Heim #12 - Spencer Boyd #13 - Hailie Deegan #15 - Tanner Gray #16 - Tyler Ankrum #17 - Taylor Gray #19 - Christian Eckes #20 - Greg Van Alst #22 - Mason Maggio #23 - Grant Enfinger #24 - Rajah Caruth #25 - Matt DiBenedetto #32 - Bret Holmes #33 - Chase Janes #35 - Jake Garcia #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Bayley Currey #42 - Carson Hocevar #43 - Daniel Dye #45 - Lawless Alan #51 - Jack Wood #52 - Stewart Friesen #56 - Tyler Hill #61 - Jake Drew #88 - Matt Crafton #90 - Justin Carroll #98 - Ty Majeski #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Kansas Speedway on September 8, 2023, at 9 pm ET.