NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: Full entry list for Long John Silver's 200 at Martinsville Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series heads to Ridgeway, Virginia, this weekend for a thrilling Long John Silver’s 200.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Long John Silver’s 200 is the seventh Truck Series race of the season and will be held on Friday (April 14) at Martinsville Speedway. The race will kick off at 7:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The event will be contested over 200 laps at the 0.526 mile (0.847 km) permanent paperclip-shaped short track. It will be the 25th annual Long John Silver’s 200 hosted by Martinsville Speedway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in Friday’s 105.2-mile Truck race.

The 38 Truck drivers will fight for 36 spots this week, including notable names like Ross Chastain and Kyle Busch entered in Niece Motorsports #41 and Kyle Busch Motorsports’ #51 respectively.

Meanwhile, William Sawalich, Jonathan Shafer, Memphis Villarreal, Conner Jones, and Justin Carroll are the five drivers who will make their series debut this weekend.

Cup Series driver William Byron won last year’s Craftsman Truck Series Long John Silver’s 200.

NASCAR’s 2023 Craftsman Truck Series Long John Silver’s 200 full entry list

Here is a list of the 38 Truck Series drivers that will take part at Martinsville Speedway:

#02 - Kris Wright #04 - Kaden Honeycutt #1 - William Sawalich #2 - Nick Sanchez #4 - Chase Purdy #5 - Dean Thompson #9 - Colby Howard #11 - Corey Heim #12 - Spencer Boyd #13 - Hailie Deegan #15 - Tanner Gray #16 - Tyler Ankrum #17 - Taylor Gray #19 - Christian Eckes #20 - Brad Perez #22 - Josh Reaume #23 - Grant Enfinger #24 - Rajah Caruth #25 - Matt DiBenedetto #30 - Jonathan Shafer #32 - Bret Holmes #33 - Mason Massey #34 - Josh Reaume #35 - Jake Garcia #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Ross Chastain #42 - Carson Hocevar #43 - Daniel Dye #45 - Lawless Alan #46 - Memphis Villareal #51 - Jack Wood #52 - Stewart Friesen #56 - Timmy Hill #66 - Conner Jones #88 - Matt Crafton #90 - Justin Carroll #98 - Ty Majeski #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Martinsville Speedway on April 14, 2023, at 7:30 pm ET.

