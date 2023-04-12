Create

NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: Full entry list for Long John Silver's 200 at Martinsville Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 12, 2023 00:22 IST
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series heads to Martinsville Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series heads to Ridgeway, Virginia, this weekend for a thrilling Long John Silver’s 200.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Long John Silver’s 200 is the seventh Truck Series race of the season and will be held on Friday (April 14) at Martinsville Speedway. The race will kick off at 7:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The event will be contested over 200 laps at the 0.526 mile (0.847 km) permanent paperclip-shaped short track. It will be the 25th annual Long John Silver’s 200 hosted by Martinsville Speedway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in Friday’s 105.2-mile Truck race.

38 entries for 36 spots in the truck race at Martinsville. 41-RChastain 51-Busch. https://t.co/2nqFUvnEUp

The 38 Truck drivers will fight for 36 spots this week, including notable names like Ross Chastain and Kyle Busch entered in Niece Motorsports #41 and Kyle Busch Motorsports’ #51 respectively.

Meanwhile, William Sawalich, Jonathan Shafer, Memphis Villarreal, Conner Jones, and Justin Carroll are the five drivers who will make their series debut this weekend.

Cup Series driver William Byron won last year’s Craftsman Truck Series Long John Silver’s 200.

NASCAR’s 2023 Craftsman Truck Series Long John Silver’s 200 full entry list

Here is a list of the 38 Truck Series drivers that will take part at Martinsville Speedway:

  1. #02 - Kris Wright
  2. #04 - Kaden Honeycutt
  3. #1 - William Sawalich
  4. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  5. #4 - Chase Purdy
  6. #5 - Dean Thompson
  7. #9 - Colby Howard
  8. #11 - Corey Heim
  9. #12 - Spencer Boyd
  10. #13 - Hailie Deegan
  11. #15 - Tanner Gray
  12. #16 - Tyler Ankrum
  13. #17 - Taylor Gray
  14. #19 - Christian Eckes
  15. #20 - Brad Perez
  16. #22 - Josh Reaume
  17. #23 - Grant Enfinger
  18. #24 - Rajah Caruth
  19. #25 - Matt DiBenedetto
  20. #30 - Jonathan Shafer
  21. #32 - Bret Holmes
  22. #33 - Mason Massey
  23. #34 - Josh Reaume
  24. #35 - Jake Garcia
  25. #38 - Zane Smith
  26. #41 - Ross Chastain
  27. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  28. #43 - Daniel Dye
  29. #45 - Lawless Alan
  30. #46 - Memphis Villareal
  31. #51 - Jack Wood
  32. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  33. #56 - Timmy Hill
  34. #66 - Conner Jones
  35. #88 - Matt Crafton
  36. #90 - Justin Carroll
  37. #98 - Ty Majeski
  38. #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Martinsville Speedway on April 14, 2023, at 7:30 pm ET.

