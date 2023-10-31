NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 31, 2023 19:04 IST
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Championship Ford EcoBoost 200
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway

The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will head to Avondale, Arizona, this weekend for the final time this season.

The NASCAR Truck Series Championship Race is the 23rd Truck Series race of the season and the last race of the season. It will take place on Friday, November 3, at Phoenix Raceway and will start at 10 p.m. ET. The race will be telecast on FS1 and MRN.

The event will be contested over 150 laps at the one-mile-long tri-oval shaped racetrack. It will be the 29th annual Truck Series Championship Race hosted by Phoenix Raceway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in Friday’s Truck Series Championship Race.

There will be 38 Truck Series entries for 36 spots this week in Avondale, Arizona. Some impressive drivers on the list include Jesse Love, Kaden Honeycutt, Spencer Davis, Marco Andretti, Nick Leitz, Christian Rose, Stefan Parsons, Chris Hacker, Bayley Currey, Jack Wood, Tyler Hill, Jake Drew, Conner Jones, Sean Hingorani, and Derek Kraus.

Front Row Motorsports Zane Smith won last year’s Truck Series Championship Race, finishing with a total time of one hour, 43 minutes, and 49 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2023 Craftsman Truck Series season’s title deciding race at Phoenix Raceway: Entry list

See below for a list of the 38 Truck Series drivers that will participate at Phoenix Raceway:

  1. #02 - Kaden Honeycutt
  2. #04 - Spencer Davis
  3. #1 - Jesse Love
  4. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  5. #4 - Chase Purdy
  6. #5 - Dean Thompson
  7. #7 - Marco Andretti
  8. #9 - Colby Howard
  9. #11 - Corey Heim
  10. #12 - Spencer Boyd
  11. #13 - Hailie Deegan
  12. #15 - Tanner Gray
  13. #16 - Tyler Ankrum
  14. #17 - Taylor Gray
  15. #19 - Christian Eckes
  16. #20 - Nick Leitz
  17. #22 - Christian Rose
  18. #23 - Grant Enfinger
  19. #24 - Rajah Caruth
  20. #25 - Stefan Parsons
  21. #30 - Chris Hacker
  22. #33 - TBA
  23. #35 - Jake Garcia
  24. #38 - Zane Smith
  25. #41 - Bayley Currey
  26. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  27. #43 - Daniel Dye
  28. #45 - Lawless Alan
  29. #51 - Jack Wood
  30. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  31. #56 - Tyler Hill
  32. #61 - Jake Drew
  33. #66 - Conner Jones
  34. #75 - Sean Hingorani
  35. #77 - Derek Kraus
  36. #88 - Matt Crafton
  37. #98 - Ty Majeski
  38. #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race at Phoenix Raceway on November 3, 2023, at 10 p.m. ET.

