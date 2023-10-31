The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will head to Avondale, Arizona, this weekend for the final time this season.

The NASCAR Truck Series Championship Race is the 23rd Truck Series race of the season and the last race of the season. It will take place on Friday, November 3, at Phoenix Raceway and will start at 10 p.m. ET. The race will be telecast on FS1 and MRN.

Expand Tweet

The event will be contested over 150 laps at the one-mile-long tri-oval shaped racetrack. It will be the 29th annual Truck Series Championship Race hosted by Phoenix Raceway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in Friday’s Truck Series Championship Race.

Expand Tweet

There will be 38 Truck Series entries for 36 spots this week in Avondale, Arizona. Some impressive drivers on the list include Jesse Love, Kaden Honeycutt, Spencer Davis, Marco Andretti, Nick Leitz, Christian Rose, Stefan Parsons, Chris Hacker, Bayley Currey, Jack Wood, Tyler Hill, Jake Drew, Conner Jones, Sean Hingorani, and Derek Kraus.

Front Row Motorsports Zane Smith won last year’s Truck Series Championship Race, finishing with a total time of one hour, 43 minutes, and 49 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2023 Craftsman Truck Series season’s title deciding race at Phoenix Raceway: Entry list

See below for a list of the 38 Truck Series drivers that will participate at Phoenix Raceway:

#02 - Kaden Honeycutt #04 - Spencer Davis #1 - Jesse Love #2 - Nick Sanchez #4 - Chase Purdy #5 - Dean Thompson #7 - Marco Andretti #9 - Colby Howard #11 - Corey Heim #12 - Spencer Boyd #13 - Hailie Deegan #15 - Tanner Gray #16 - Tyler Ankrum #17 - Taylor Gray #19 - Christian Eckes #20 - Nick Leitz #22 - Christian Rose #23 - Grant Enfinger #24 - Rajah Caruth #25 - Stefan Parsons #30 - Chris Hacker #33 - TBA #35 - Jake Garcia #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Bayley Currey #42 - Carson Hocevar #43 - Daniel Dye #45 - Lawless Alan #51 - Jack Wood #52 - Stewart Friesen #56 - Tyler Hill #61 - Jake Drew #66 - Conner Jones #75 - Sean Hingorani #77 - Derek Kraus #88 - Matt Crafton #98 - Ty Majeski #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race at Phoenix Raceway on November 3, 2023, at 10 p.m. ET.