NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: Full entry list for North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 25, 2023 14:26 IST
North Carolina Education Lottery 200
North Carolina Education Lottery 200

The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series heads to Concord, North Carolina, this weekend after an action-packed Tyson 250.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 is the 11th Truck Series race of the season and will be held on Friday (May 26) at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The race will kick off at 8:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The event will be contested over 134 laps at the 1.5-mile-long track. It will be the 20th annual North Carolina Education Lottery 200 hosted by Charlotte Motor Speedway in the history of the series.

A very special tripleheader weekend is upon us! See you soon, @CLTMotorSpdwy. #NASCARSalutes https://t.co/9XaQ2POpVG

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in Friday’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200.

36 entries for truck race at Charlotte. Triple Truck Challenge so no Cup nor Xfinity drivers allowed. https://t.co/Ej4KMjSMYM

The 36 Truck drivers will fight for the victory this week in North Carolina. Some notable drivers on the list include: Matt Mills, Mason Maggio, Ryan Vargas, Josh Reaume, Keith McGee, Bayley Currey, Armani Williams, Jack Wood, Tyler Hill, and Justin Carroll.

Ross Chastain and the Niece Motorsports team won last year’s Craftsman Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200.

NASCAR’s 2023 Craftsman Truck Series: North Carolina Education Lottery 200 full entry list

Here is a list of the 36 Truck Series drivers that will participate at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

  1. #02 - Kris Wright
  2. #1 - TBA
  3. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  4. #4 - Chase Purdy
  5. #5 - Dean Thompson
  6. #9 - Colby Howard
  7. #11 - Corey Heim
  8. #12 - Spencer Boyd
  9. #13 - Hailie Deegan
  10. #15 - Tanner Gray
  11. #16 - Tyler Ankrum
  12. #17 - Taylor Gray
  13. #19 - Christian Eckes
  14. #20 - Matt Mills
  15. #22 - Mason Maggio
  16. #23 - Grant Enfinger
  17. #24 - Rajah Caruth
  18. #25 - Matt DiBenedetto
  19. #30 - Ryan Vargas
  20. #32 - Bret Holmes
  21. #33 - Josh Reaume
  22. #34 - Keith McGee
  23. #35 - Jake Garcia
  24. #38 - Zane Smith
  25. #41 - Bayley Currey
  26. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  27. #43 - Daniel Dye
  28. #45 - Lawless Alan
  29. #46 - Armani Williams
  30. #51 - Jack Wood
  31. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  32. #56 - Tyler Hill
  33. #88 - Matt Crafton
  34. #90 - Justin Carroll
  35. #98 - Ty Majeski
  36. #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 26, 2023, at 8:30 pm ET.

Edited by Yash Soni
