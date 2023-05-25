NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: Full entry list for North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series heads to Concord, North Carolina, this weekend after an action-packed Tyson 250.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 is the 11th Truck Series race of the season and will be held on Friday (May 26) at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The race will kick off at 8:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The event will be contested over 134 laps at the 1.5-mile-long track. It will be the 20th annual North Carolina Education Lottery 200 hosted by Charlotte Motor Speedway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in Friday’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200.

Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share that 36 entries for truck race at Charlotte. Triple Truck Challenge so no Cup nor Xfinity drivers allowed.

The 36 Truck drivers will fight for the victory this week in North Carolina. Some notable drivers on the list include: Matt Mills, Mason Maggio, Ryan Vargas, Josh Reaume, Keith McGee, Bayley Currey, Armani Williams, Jack Wood, Tyler Hill, and Justin Carroll.

Ross Chastain and the Niece Motorsports team won last year’s Craftsman Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200.

NASCAR’s 2023 Craftsman Truck Series: North Carolina Education Lottery 200 full entry list

Here is a list of the 36 Truck Series drivers that will participate at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

#02 - Kris Wright #1 - TBA #2 - Nick Sanchez #4 - Chase Purdy #5 - Dean Thompson #9 - Colby Howard #11 - Corey Heim #12 - Spencer Boyd #13 - Hailie Deegan #15 - Tanner Gray #16 - Tyler Ankrum #17 - Taylor Gray #19 - Christian Eckes #20 - Matt Mills #22 - Mason Maggio #23 - Grant Enfinger #24 - Rajah Caruth #25 - Matt DiBenedetto #30 - Ryan Vargas #32 - Bret Holmes #33 - Josh Reaume #34 - Keith McGee #35 - Jake Garcia #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Bayley Currey #42 - Carson Hocevar #43 - Daniel Dye #45 - Lawless Alan #46 - Armani Williams #51 - Jack Wood #52 - Stewart Friesen #56 - Tyler Hill #88 - Matt Crafton #90 - Justin Carroll #98 - Ty Majeski #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 26, 2023, at 8:30 pm ET.

