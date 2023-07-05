NASCAR
NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: Full entry list for O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 At Mid-Ohio at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 05, 2023 19:14 IST
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series O'Reilly Auto Parts 150

The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series heads to Lexington, Ohio, this weekend after a week-off.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio is the 14th Truck Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (July 8) at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. The race will kick off at 1:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

Ullico Partners with Tyler Ankrum for O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Coursecatchfence.com/318522/ullico-…#NASCAR

The event will be contested over 67 laps at the 2.400-mile-long road course. It will be the second annual O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio hosted by Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in Saturday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio.

38 entries for 36 spots for truck race at Mid-Ohio: 1-Sawalich 04-Lewis 20-Mills 22-Self 30-Vargas 32-Holmes 41-Daly 46-Quarterley 51-Wood 66-Jones https://t.co/zk8FcpQ6t8

The 38 Truck Series entries have entered for 36 spots this week in Ohio. Some notable drivers on the list include William Sawalich, Matt Mills, Ryan Vargas, Josh Reaume, Dale Quarterley, and Conner Jones.

Henderson Motorsports and Parker Kligerman won the inaugural Craftsman Truck Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio last year.

NASCAR’s 2023 Craftsman Truck Series: O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio full entry list

Here is a list of the 38 Truck Series drivers that will participate at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course:

  1. #02 - Will Rodgers
  2. #04 - Landen Lewis
  3. #1 - William Sawalich
  4. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  5. #4 - Chase Purdy
  6. #5 - Dean Thompson
  7. #7 - TBA
  8. #9 - Colby Howard
  9. #11 - Corey Heim
  10. #12 - Spencer Boyd
  11. #13 - Hailie Deegan
  12. #15 - Tanner Gray
  13. #16 - Tyler Ankrum
  14. #17 - Taylor Gray
  15. #19 - Christian Eckes
  16. #20 - Matt Mills
  17. #22 - Austin Wayne Self
  18. #23 - Grant Enfinger
  19. #24 - Rajah Caruth
  20. #25 - Matt DiBenedetto
  21. #30 - Ryan Vargas
  22. #32 - Bret Holmes
  23. #33 - Josh Reaume
  24. #34 - Caleb Costner
  25. #35 - Jake Garcia
  26. #38 - Zane Smith
  27. #41 - Conor Daly
  28. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  29. #43 - Daniel Dye
  30. #45 - Lawless Alan
  31. #46 - Dale Quarterley
  32. #51 - Jack Wood
  33. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  34. #56 - Timmy Hill
  35. #66 - Conner Jones
  36. #88 - Matt Crafton
  37. #98 - Ty Majeski
  38. #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on July 8, 2023, at 1:30 pm ET.

