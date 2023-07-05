NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: Full entry list for O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 At Mid-Ohio at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series heads to Lexington, Ohio, this weekend after a week-off.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio is the 14th Truck Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (July 8) at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. The race will kick off at 1:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The event will be contested over 67 laps at the 2.400-mile-long road course. It will be the second annual O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio hosted by Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in Saturday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass 38 entries for 36 spots for truck race at Mid-Ohio: 1-Sawalich 04-Lewis 20-Mills 22-Self 30-Vargas 32-Holmes 41-Daly 46-Quarterley 51-Wood 66-Jones 38 entries for 36 spots for truck race at Mid-Ohio: 1-Sawalich 04-Lewis 20-Mills 22-Self 30-Vargas 32-Holmes 41-Daly 46-Quarterley 51-Wood 66-Jones https://t.co/zk8FcpQ6t8

The 38 Truck Series entries have entered for 36 spots this week in Ohio. Some notable drivers on the list include William Sawalich, Matt Mills, Ryan Vargas, Josh Reaume, Dale Quarterley, and Conner Jones.

Henderson Motorsports and Parker Kligerman won the inaugural Craftsman Truck Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio last year.

NASCAR’s 2023 Craftsman Truck Series: O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio full entry list

Here is a list of the 38 Truck Series drivers that will participate at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course:

#02 - Will Rodgers #04 - Landen Lewis #1 - William Sawalich #2 - Nick Sanchez #4 - Chase Purdy #5 - Dean Thompson #7 - TBA #9 - Colby Howard #11 - Corey Heim #12 - Spencer Boyd #13 - Hailie Deegan #15 - Tanner Gray #16 - Tyler Ankrum #17 - Taylor Gray #19 - Christian Eckes #20 - Matt Mills #22 - Austin Wayne Self #23 - Grant Enfinger #24 - Rajah Caruth #25 - Matt DiBenedetto #30 - Ryan Vargas #32 - Bret Holmes #33 - Josh Reaume #34 - Caleb Costner #35 - Jake Garcia #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Conor Daly #42 - Carson Hocevar #43 - Daniel Dye #45 - Lawless Alan #46 - Dale Quarterley #51 - Jack Wood #52 - Stewart Friesen #56 - Timmy Hill #66 - Conner Jones #88 - Matt Crafton #98 - Ty Majeski #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on July 8, 2023, at 1:30 pm ET.

