NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: Full entry list for Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway

Modified Jun 21, 2023
The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series heads to Gladeville, Tennessee, this weekend after two back-to-back off weeks.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200 is the 13th Truck Series race of the season and will be held on Friday (June 23) at Nashville Superspeedway. The race will kick off at 8:00 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The event will be contested over 150 laps at the 1.33-mile-long D-shaped track. It will be the third annual Rackley Roofing 200 hosted by Nashville Superspeedway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in Friday’s Rackley Roofing 200.

The 38 Truck Series entries have entered for 36 spots this week in Nashville. Some notable drivers on the list include Toni Breidinger, Cory Roper, Trey Hutchens, Nick Leitz, Jonathan Shafer, Bayley Currey, Memphis Villarreal, Jack Wood, and 90 Justin Carroll.

David Gilliland Racing and Ryan Preece won last year’s Craftsman Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200.

NASCAR’s 2023 Craftsman Truck Series: Rackley Roofing 200 full entry list

Here is a list of the 38 Truck Series drivers that will participate at Nashville Superspeedway:

  1. #02 - TBA
  2. #04 - Cory Roper
  3. #1 - Toni Breidinger
  4. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  5. #4 - Chase Purdy
  6. #5 - Dean Thompson
  7. #9 - Colby Howard
  8. #11 - Corey Heim
  9. #12 - Spencer Boyd
  10. #13 - Hailie Deegan
  11. #14 - Trey Hutchens
  12. #15 - Tanner Gray
  13. #16 - Tyler Ankrum
  14. #17 - Taylor Gray
  15. #19 - Christian Eckes
  16. #20 - Nick Leitz
  17. #23 - Grant Enfinger
  18. #24 - Rajah Caruth
  19. #25 - Matt DiBenedetto
  20. #30 - Jonathan Shafer
  21. #32 - Bret Holmes
  22. #33 - TBA
  23. #34 - TBA
  24. #35 - Jake Garcia
  25. #38 - Zane Smith
  26. #41 - Bayley Currey
  27. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  28. #43 - Daniel Dye
  29. #45 - Lawless Alan
  30. #46 - Memphis Villarreal
  31. #51 - Jack Wood
  32. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  33. #56 - Timmy Hill
  34. #66 - Jake Drew
  35. #88 - Matt Crafton
  36. #90 - Justin Carroll
  37. #98 - Ty Majeski
  38. #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Nashville Superspeedway on June 23, 2023, at 8:00 pm ET.

