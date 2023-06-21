NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: Full entry list for Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway

The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series heads to Gladeville, Tennessee, this weekend after two back-to-back off weeks.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200 is the 13th Truck Series race of the season and will be held on Friday (June 23) at Nashville Superspeedway. The race will kick off at 8:00 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

NASCAR @NASCAR Who will strike the right chord in the Music City? Who will strike the right chord in the Music City? https://t.co/4V3dTTg0H0

The event will be contested over 150 laps at the 1.33-mile-long D-shaped track. It will be the third annual Rackley Roofing 200 hosted by Nashville Superspeedway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in Friday’s Rackley Roofing 200.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass 38 entries for 36 spots in the truck race at Nashville. Triple-truck challenge race so no Cup nor Xfinity drivers allowed. 1-Breidinger 14-Hutchens 20-Leitz 30-Shafer 41-Currey 46-Villarreal 56-TiHill 66-Drew 90-Carroll 38 entries for 36 spots in the truck race at Nashville. Triple-truck challenge race so no Cup nor Xfinity drivers allowed. 1-Breidinger 14-Hutchens 20-Leitz 30-Shafer 41-Currey 46-Villarreal 56-TiHill 66-Drew 90-Carroll https://t.co/ohawTwnk81

The 38 Truck Series entries have entered for 36 spots this week in Nashville. Some notable drivers on the list include Toni Breidinger, Cory Roper, Trey Hutchens, Nick Leitz, Jonathan Shafer, Bayley Currey, Memphis Villarreal, Jack Wood, and 90 Justin Carroll.

David Gilliland Racing and Ryan Preece won last year’s Craftsman Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200.

NASCAR’s 2023 Craftsman Truck Series: Rackley Roofing 200 full entry list

Here is a list of the 38 Truck Series drivers that will participate at Nashville Superspeedway:

#02 - TBA #04 - Cory Roper #1 - Toni Breidinger #2 - Nick Sanchez #4 - Chase Purdy #5 - Dean Thompson #9 - Colby Howard #11 - Corey Heim #12 - Spencer Boyd #13 - Hailie Deegan #14 - Trey Hutchens #15 - Tanner Gray #16 - Tyler Ankrum #17 - Taylor Gray #19 - Christian Eckes #20 - Nick Leitz #23 - Grant Enfinger #24 - Rajah Caruth #25 - Matt DiBenedetto #30 - Jonathan Shafer #32 - Bret Holmes #33 - TBA #34 - TBA #35 - Jake Garcia #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Bayley Currey #42 - Carson Hocevar #43 - Daniel Dye #45 - Lawless Alan #46 - Memphis Villarreal #51 - Jack Wood #52 - Stewart Friesen #56 - Timmy Hill #66 - Jake Drew #88 - Matt Crafton #90 - Justin Carroll #98 - Ty Majeski #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Nashville Superspeedway on June 23, 2023, at 8:00 pm ET.

