NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: Full entry list for Tyson 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 17, 2023 19:16 IST
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Buckle Up South Carolina 200
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series heads to North Wilkesboro Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series heads to North Wilkesboro, North Carolina this weekend after an action-packed Tyson 250.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Tyson 250 is the 10th Truck Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (May 20) at North Wilkesboro Speedway. The race will kick off at 1:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FOX and MRN.

You would have to be in your 30s to likely remember watching races live from North Wilkesboro Speedway. So we thought it was appropriate to do an edition of You Kids Don’t Know as NASCAR is set to return there for the all-star race. https://t.co/FUQOGj4jEj

The event will be contested over 250 laps at the 0.625-mile short oval track. It will be the inaugural Tyson 250 hosted by North Wilkesboro Speedway in the history of the series.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will mark the return to North Wilkesboro Speedway for the first time since 1996. Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in Saturday’s Tyson 250.

40 entries for 36 spots in truck race at North Wilkesboro. 1-Wallace 7-Larson 22-JWilliams 41-RChastain 51-Byron 61-Bell https://t.co/wWkOeLv8j4

The 40 Truck drivers will fight for 36 spots this week, including notable Cup drivers like Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson, Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, and William Byron. They are entered in Tricon Garage’ #1, Spire Motorsports’ #7, Niece Motorsports' #41, Hattori Racing Enterprises’ #61, and Kyle Busch Motorsports’ #51 respectively.

Kyle Busch Motorsports driver John Hunter Nemechek won last year’s Craftsman Truck Series Tyson 250 and will look to defend his title on Friday.

NASCAR’s 2023 Craftsman Truck Series: Tyson 250 full entry list

Here is a list of the 40 Truck Series drivers that will take part at North Wilkesboro Speedway:

  1. #02 - Kris Wright
  2. #04 - Johnny Sauter
  3. #1 - Bubba Wallace
  4. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  5. #4 - Chase Purdy
  6. #5 - Dean Thompson
  7. #6 - Norm Benning
  8. #7 - Kyle Larson
  9. #9 - Colby Howard
  10. #11 - Corey Heim
  11. #12 - Spencer Boyd
  12. #13 - Hailie Deegan
  13. #15 - Tanner Gray
  14. #16 - Tyler Ankrum
  15. #17 - Taylor Gray
  16. #19 - Christian Eckes
  17. #20 - Kaden Honeycutt
  18. #22 - Josh Williams
  19. #23 - Grant Enfinger
  20. #24 - Rajah Caruth
  21. #25 - Matt DiBenedetto
  22. #30 - Chris Hacker
  23. #32 - Bret Holmes
  24. #33 - Josh Reaume
  25. #35 - Jake Garcia
  26. #38 - Zane Smith
  27. #41 - Ross Chastain
  28. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  29. #43 - Daniel Dye
  30. #45 - Lawless Alan
  31. #46 - Akinori Ogata
  32. #51 - William Byron
  33. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  34. #56 - Timmy Hill
  35. #61 - Christopher Bell
  36. #66 - Conner Jones
  37. #75 - Parker Kligerman
  38. #88 - Matt Crafton
  39. #98 - Ty Majeski
  40. #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 20, 2023, at 1:30 pm ET.

