NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: Full entry list for Weather Guard Truck Race On Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 05, 2023 15:55 IST
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Pinty
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt

The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series heads to Bristol, Tennessee, this weekend for a thrilling Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt is the sixth Truck Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (April 8) at Bristol Motor Speedway. The race will kick off at 8:00 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

We are thrilled to be partnering with @itsbristolbaby to bring you #WEATHERGUARDDirtRace April 8th! Will we see you there? https://t.co/vS9Gz6qyHE

The event will be contested over 150 laps at the 0.533-mile short track. It will be the third annual Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt hosted by Bristol Motor Speedway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in Saturday’s 80-mile Truck race.

41 entries for 36 spots in trucks at Bristol. 7-Davenport 22-Briscoe 51-Byron 62-Jessica Friesen 66-Logano https://t.co/huDNR2gSFe

The 41 Truck drivers will fight for 36 spots this week, including notable names like Chase Briscoe, Joey Logano, and William Byron. Meanwhile, two drivers, Jonathan Davenport and Tanner Carrick, will make their series debut this weekend.

ThorSport Racing driver Ben Rhodes won last year’s Craftsman Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt and will look to defend his title this Saturday.

NASCAR’s 2023 Craftsman Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt full entry list

Here is a list of the 41 Truck Series drivers that will take part at Bristol Motor Speedway:

  1. #02 - Kris Wright
  2. #04 - Kaden Honeycutt
  3. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  4. #4 - Chase Purdy
  5. #5 - Dean Thompson
  6. #6 - Norm Benning
  7. #7 - Jonathan Davenport
  8. #9 - Colby Howard
  9. #11 - Corey Heim
  10. #12 - Spencer Boyd
  11. #13 - Hailie Deegan
  12. #15 - Tanner Gray
  13. #16 - Tyler Ankrum
  14. #17 - Taylor Gray
  15. #19 - Christian Eckes
  16. #20 - TBA
  17. #22 - Chase Briscoe
  18. #23 - Grant Enfinger
  19. #24 - Rajah Caruth
  20. #25 - Matt DiBenedetto
  21. #30 - Tanner Carrick
  22. #32 - Bret Holmes
  23. #33 - Mason Massey
  24. #34 - Josh Reaume
  25. #35 - Jake Garcia
  26. #38 - Zane Smith
  27. #41 - Tyler Carpenter
  28. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  29. #43 - Daniel Dye
  30. #45 - Lawless Alan
  31. #46 - Jerry Bohlman
  32. #47 - Andrew Gordon
  33. #51 - William Byron
  34. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  35. #56 - Timmy Hill
  36. #62 - Jessica Friesen
  37. #66 - Joey Logano
  38. #75 - Parker Kligerman
  39. #88 - Matt Crafton
  40. #98 - Ty Majeski
  41. #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 8, 2023, at 8:00 pm ET.

