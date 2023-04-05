NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: Full entry list for Weather Guard Truck Race On Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series heads to Bristol, Tennessee, this weekend for a thrilling Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt is the sixth Truck Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (April 8) at Bristol Motor Speedway. The race will kick off at 8:00 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The event will be contested over 150 laps at the 0.533-mile short track. It will be the third annual Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt hosted by Bristol Motor Speedway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in Saturday’s 80-mile Truck race.

The 41 Truck drivers will fight for 36 spots this week, including notable names like Chase Briscoe, Joey Logano, and William Byron. Meanwhile, two drivers, Jonathan Davenport and Tanner Carrick, will make their series debut this weekend.

ThorSport Racing driver Ben Rhodes won last year’s Craftsman Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt and will look to defend his title this Saturday.

NASCAR’s 2023 Craftsman Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt full entry list

Here is a list of the 41 Truck Series drivers that will take part at Bristol Motor Speedway:

#02 - Kris Wright #04 - Kaden Honeycutt #2 - Nick Sanchez #4 - Chase Purdy #5 - Dean Thompson #6 - Norm Benning #7 - Jonathan Davenport #9 - Colby Howard #11 - Corey Heim #12 - Spencer Boyd #13 - Hailie Deegan #15 - Tanner Gray #16 - Tyler Ankrum #17 - Taylor Gray #19 - Christian Eckes #20 - TBA #22 - Chase Briscoe #23 - Grant Enfinger #24 - Rajah Caruth #25 - Matt DiBenedetto #30 - Tanner Carrick #32 - Bret Holmes #33 - Mason Massey #34 - Josh Reaume #35 - Jake Garcia #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Tyler Carpenter #42 - Carson Hocevar #43 - Daniel Dye #45 - Lawless Alan #46 - Jerry Bohlman #47 - Andrew Gordon #51 - William Byron #52 - Stewart Friesen #56 - Timmy Hill #62 - Jessica Friesen #66 - Joey Logano #75 - Parker Kligerman #88 - Matt Crafton #98 - Ty Majeski #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 8, 2023, at 8:00 pm ET.

