NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at Darlington Raceway?

The Darlington Raceway is all set to host NASCAR's Buckle Up South Carolina 200 this weekend. The ninth race of the Craftsman Truck Series season kicks off at 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, May 12, in a 200-mile action-packed contest.
The Darlington Raceway was built in 1950 and is located in Darlington, South Carolina. The track boasts an egg-shaped oval track with a 1.366-mile total track length.
The Buckle Up South Carolina 200 will feature 36 out of 37 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, May 12, at 3:05 pm ET on FS1. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 3:35 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Friday’s 147-lap race.
Kyle Busch Motorsports driver John Hunter Nemechek won the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 last year and will be looking to win back-to-back titles.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Buckle Up South Carolina 200
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Friday's Truck race at the Darlington Raceway on Twitter.
The Truck Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Dawson Cram running the first lap, and the defending Truck Series champion Zane Smith will run the final lap.
Here’s the full qualifying order for the Buckle Up South Carolina 200:
Order - Driver – Metric score
- Dawson Cram - 41.150
- Parker Kligerman - 39.950
- Corey LaJoie - 39.600
- Ryan Vargas - 36.800
- #33 TBA - 35.400
- #20 TBA - 34.250
- Timmy Hill - 30.300
- Dean Thompson - 29.500
- Spencer Boyd - 28.950
- Colby Howard - 28.350
- Bubba Wallace - 27.150
- Kris Wright - 27.100
- Brennan Poole - 26.050
- Rajah Caruth - 25.850
- Carson Hocevar - 24.700
- Lawless Alan - 23.600
- Johnny Sauter - 22.900
- Chase Purdy - 22.100
- Bret Holmes - 20.650
- Matt DiBenedetto - 19.900
- William Byron - 19.200
- Daniel Dye - 19.050
- Christian Eckes - 17.600
- Hailie Deegan - 15.600
- Ty Majeski - 15.150
- Tanner Gray - 15.000
- Taylor Gray - 12.850
- Tyler Ankrum - 12.250
- Matt Crafton - 11.000
- Ross Chastain - 10.000
- Ben Rhodes - 9.850
- Jake Garcia - 9.600
- Nick Sanchez - 8.650
- Stewart Friesen - 8.250
- Grant Enfinger - 3.350
- Corey Heim - 3.050
- Zane Smith - 2.450
Catch all the Truck Series teams and drivers at the Darlington Raceway on Friday, May 12, live on FS1 and MRN.