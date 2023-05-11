NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at Darlington Raceway?

The Darlington Raceway is all set to host NASCAR's Buckle Up South Carolina 200 this weekend. The ninth race of the Craftsman Truck Series season kicks off at 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, May 12, in a 200-mile action-packed contest.

The Darlington Raceway was built in 1950 and is located in Darlington, South Carolina. The track boasts an egg-shaped oval track with a 1.366-mile total track length.

The Buckle Up South Carolina 200 will feature 36 out of 37 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, May 12, at 3:05 pm ET on FS1. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 3:35 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Friday’s 147-lap race.

Kyle Busch Motorsports driver John Hunter Nemechek won the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 last year and will be looking to win back-to-back titles.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at Kansas Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Friday's Truck race at the Darlington Raceway on Twitter.

The Truck Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Dawson Cram running the first lap, and the defending Truck Series champion Zane Smith will run the final lap.

Here’s the full qualifying order for the Buckle Up South Carolina 200:

Order - Driver – Metric score

Dawson Cram - 41.150 Parker Kligerman - 39.950 Corey LaJoie - 39.600 Ryan Vargas - 36.800 #33 TBA - 35.400 #20 TBA - 34.250 Timmy Hill - 30.300 Dean Thompson - 29.500 Spencer Boyd - 28.950 Colby Howard - 28.350 Bubba Wallace - 27.150 Kris Wright - 27.100 Brennan Poole - 26.050 Rajah Caruth - 25.850 Carson Hocevar - 24.700 Lawless Alan - 23.600 Johnny Sauter - 22.900 Chase Purdy - 22.100 Bret Holmes - 20.650 Matt DiBenedetto - 19.900 William Byron - 19.200 Daniel Dye - 19.050 Christian Eckes - 17.600 Hailie Deegan - 15.600 Ty Majeski - 15.150 Tanner Gray - 15.000 Taylor Gray - 12.850 Tyler Ankrum - 12.250 Matt Crafton - 11.000 Ross Chastain - 10.000 Ben Rhodes - 9.850 Jake Garcia - 9.600 Nick Sanchez - 8.650 Stewart Friesen - 8.250 Grant Enfinger - 3.350 Corey Heim - 3.050 Zane Smith - 2.450

Catch all the Truck Series teams and drivers at the Darlington Raceway on Friday, May 12, live on FS1 and MRN.

