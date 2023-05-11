Create

NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at Darlington Raceway?

Modified May 12, 2023 07:41 IST
NASCAR Truck Series heads to Darlington Raceway

The Darlington Raceway is all set to host NASCAR's Buckle Up South Carolina 200 this weekend. The ninth race of the Craftsman Truck Series season kicks off at 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, May 12, in a 200-mile action-packed contest.

The Darlington Raceway was built in 1950 and is located in Darlington, South Carolina. The track boasts an egg-shaped oval track with a 1.366-mile total track length.

The Buckle Up South Carolina 200 will feature 36 out of 37 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, May 12, at 3:05 pm ET on FS1. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 3:35 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Friday’s 147-lap race.

Kyle Busch Motorsports driver John Hunter Nemechek won the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 last year and will be looking to win back-to-back titles.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at Kansas Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Friday's Truck race at the Darlington Raceway on Twitter.

The Truck Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Dawson Cram running the first lap, and the defending Truck Series champion Zane Smith will run the final lap.

Here’s the full qualifying order for the Buckle Up South Carolina 200:

Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Dawson Cram - 41.150
  2. Parker Kligerman - 39.950
  3. Corey LaJoie - 39.600
  4. Ryan Vargas - 36.800
  5. #33 TBA - 35.400
  6. #20 TBA - 34.250
  7. Timmy Hill - 30.300
  8. Dean Thompson - 29.500
  9. Spencer Boyd - 28.950
  10. Colby Howard - 28.350
  11. Bubba Wallace - 27.150
  12. Kris Wright - 27.100
  13. Brennan Poole - 26.050
  14. Rajah Caruth - 25.850
  15. Carson Hocevar - 24.700
  16. Lawless Alan - 23.600
  17. Johnny Sauter - 22.900
  18. Chase Purdy - 22.100
  19. Bret Holmes - 20.650
  20. Matt DiBenedetto - 19.900
  21. William Byron - 19.200
  22. Daniel Dye - 19.050
  23. Christian Eckes - 17.600
  24. Hailie Deegan - 15.600
  25. Ty Majeski - 15.150
  26. Tanner Gray - 15.000
  27. Taylor Gray - 12.850
  28. Tyler Ankrum - 12.250
  29. Matt Crafton - 11.000
  30. Ross Chastain - 10.000
  31. Ben Rhodes - 9.850
  32. Jake Garcia - 9.600
  33. Nick Sanchez - 8.650
  34. Stewart Friesen - 8.250
  35. Grant Enfinger - 3.350
  36. Corey Heim - 3.050
  37. Zane Smith - 2.450

Catch all the Truck Series teams and drivers at the Darlington Raceway on Friday, May 12, live on FS1 and MRN.

