NASCAR 2023: Weather forecast for Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, which includes the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series. The venue will host the 14th race of the 2023 Cup Series season on Sunday (May 28).

This weekend, the 1.5-mile-long permanent quad-oval track will host the Coca-Cola 600 for the 64th time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 37 Cup Series drivers will take to the track to compete in over 400 laps, divided into three stages and adding up to 600 miles in total.

Weather forecast for NASCAR’s scheduled races at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's scheduled races at the Charlotte Motor Speedway:

Friday, May 26, 2023

North Carolina Education Lottery 200: High 72°, Low 55°, Breezy and cooler, and 5% chance of rain.

Saturday, May 27, 2023

Alsco Uniforms 300: High 60°, Low 48°, Breezy with periods of rain, and 70% chance of rain.

Sunday, May 28, 2023

Coca-Cola 600: High 64°, Low 55°, Mostly cloudy with a t-storm, and 60% chance of rain.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Charlotte

ET



Fri-FS1

11:40-(no TV)-ARCA p&q

1:35-Truck p&q

3:35-Xfin p&q

6:11-ARCA green 100

8:50-Truck green 30-30-74



Sat-FS1

1:19-Xfin green 45-45-110

7-Cup p&q



Sun

6:21-FOX-Cup green 100-100-100-100



NWS-Fri:70s,5%rain; Sat:60s,70%; Sun:60s,60% CharlotteETFri-FS1 11:40-(no TV)-ARCA p&q1:35-Truck p&q3:35-Xfin p&q6:11-ARCA green 1008:50-Truck green 30-30-74Sat-FS11:19-Xfin green 45-45-110 7-Cup p&qSun6:21-FOX-Cup green 100-100-100-100NWS-Fri:70s,5%rain; Sat:60s,70%; Sun:60s,60%

Full entry list for NASCAR 2023 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The 2023 iteration of the Coca-Cola 600 is set to see a total of 37 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - JJ Yeley #16 - AJ Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Noah Gragson #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Josh Berry #51 - Todd Gilliland #54 - Ty Gibbs #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - BJ McLeod #84 - Jimmie Johnson #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR Cup Series action live at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 28 at 6 pm ET on FOX and PRN.

Poll : 0 votes