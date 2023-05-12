Create

NASCAR 2023: Weather forecast for Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles' Southern 500

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Darlington Raceway, which includes the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and the Truck Series. The venue will host the 13th race of the 2023 Cup Series season on Sunday (May 14).

This weekend, the 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval track will host the Goodyear 400 for the fourth time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 36 Cup Series drivers will take to the track to compete in over 293 laps, divided into three stages and adding up to 400 miles in total.

The Track Too Tough To Tame. #NASCAR75 | #NASCARThrowback https://t.co/j5dZtXb2S4

The venue was built in 1950 and currently hosts Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series races.

Weather forecast for NASCAR’s scheduled races at Darlington Raceway

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's scheduled races at the Darlington Raceway:

Friday, May 12, 2023

Buckle Up South Carolina 200: High 86°, Low 58°, clear skies, and 5% chance of rain.

Saturday, May 13, 2023

Shriners Children’s 200: High 90°, Low 60°, PM Storms, and 25% chance of rain.

Sunday, May 14, 2023

Goodyear 400: High 93°, Low 65°, PM Storms, and 35% chance of rain.

Full entry list for NASCAR 2023 Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

The 2023 iteration of the Goodyear 400 is set to see a total of 36 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Brennan Poole
  15. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - Noah Gragson
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  31. #48 - Josh Berry
  32. #51 - Ryan Newman
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #77 - Ty Dillon
  35. #78 - Josh Bilicki
  36. #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR Cup Series action live at the Darlington Raceway on May 14 at 3:00 pm ET on FS1 and MRN.

