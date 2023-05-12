NASCAR 2023: Weather forecast for Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Darlington Raceway, which includes the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and the Truck Series. The venue will host the 13th race of the 2023 Cup Series season on Sunday (May 14).

This weekend, the 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval track will host the Goodyear 400 for the fourth time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 36 Cup Series drivers will take to the track to compete in over 293 laps, divided into three stages and adding up to 400 miles in total.

The venue was built in 1950 and currently hosts Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series races.

Weather forecast for NASCAR’s scheduled races at Darlington Raceway

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's scheduled races at the Darlington Raceway:

Friday, May 12, 2023

Buckle Up South Carolina 200: High 86°, Low 58°, clear skies, and 5% chance of rain.

Saturday, May 13, 2023

Shriners Children’s 200: High 90°, Low 60°, PM Storms, and 25% chance of rain.

Sunday, May 14, 2023

Goodyear 400: High 93°, Low 65°, PM Storms, and 35% chance of rain.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Darlington



Fri-FS1

3:05-Truck p&q

5:05-Xfi p&q

6:30-NASCAR RaceDay

7:42-Truck green 45-45-57, 5 sets



Sat

10:35-FS1-Cup p&q

1-FOX-NASCAR RaceDay

1:48-FOX-Xfin green 45-45-57, 5 sets



Sun-FS1

1:30-NASCAR RaceDay

3:12-Cup green 90-95-108, 11 sets



Full entry list for NASCAR 2023 Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

The 2023 iteration of the Goodyear 400 is set to see a total of 36 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Brennan Poole #16 - AJ Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Noah Gragson #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Josh Berry #51 - Ryan Newman #54 - Ty Gibbs #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - Josh Bilicki #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR Cup Series action live at the Darlington Raceway on May 14 at 3:00 pm ET on FS1 and MRN.

