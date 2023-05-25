Create

NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway?

By Yash Soni
Modified May 25, 2023 20:14 IST
The Charlotte Motor Speedway is all set to host the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 this weekend. The 14th race of the season will kick off at 6 pm ET on Sunday, May 28, in a 600-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Concord, North Carolina, the Charlotte Motor Speedway boasts an quad-oval track on the schedule with a 1.5-mile of total track length.

The Charlotte Motor Speedway opened in 1960 and features of 24 degrees of banking in the turns and five degrees of banking on the straightaways.

Apart from making one of the two appearances on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the 1.5-mile-long track will also host the Craftsman Truck Series race and the Xfinity Series this weekend.

The Coca-Cola 600 will feature 37 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, May 27, at 7:05 pm ET on FS1. This will be followed by a qualifying session on Saturday at 7:50 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday’s race.

Qualifying order for NASCAR 20223 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series races this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Twitter.

The qualifying order for NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with JJ Yeley leading Group A and Jimmie Johnson leading Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. JJ Yeley - 36.950
  2. BJ McLeod - 34.000
  3. Ty Dillon - 30.700
  4. Zane Smith - 28.600
  5. AJ Allmendinger - 24.900
  6. Josh Berry - 24.650
  7. Daniel Suarez - 24.550
  8. Ryan Preece - 21.400
  9. Chase Briscoe - 19.000
  10. Martin Truex Jr - 17.750
  11. Justin Haley - 15.700
  12. Ross Chastain - 15.300
  13. Kyle Larson - 14.550
  14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 12.950
  15. Ryan Blaney - 9.350
  16. Chase Elliott - 8.500
  17. Denny Hamlin - 8.050
  18. Kevin Harvick - 3.900

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Jimmie Johnson - 41.000
  2. Todd Gilliland - 35.300
  3. Austin Dillon - 33.450
  4. Michael McDowell - 29.000
  5. Noah Gragson - 26.750
  6. Erik Jones - 24.700
  7. Corey LaJoie - 24.550
  8. Aric Almirola - 23.950
  9. Austin Cindric - 19.100
  10. Ty Gibbs - 17.850
  11. Joey Logano - 16.350
  12. Tyler Reddick - 15.600
  13. Harrison Burton - 15.150
  14. Chris Buescher - 13.450
  15. Christopher Bell - 10.750
  16. Bubba Wallace - 9.050
  17. Kyle Busch - 8.100
  18. Brad Keselowski - 7.100
  19. William Byron - 2.550

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend live on FOX and PRN.

