NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway?

The Charlotte Motor Speedway is all set to host the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 this weekend. The 14th race of the season will kick off at 6 pm ET on Sunday, May 28, in a 600-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Concord, North Carolina, the Charlotte Motor Speedway boasts an quad-oval track on the schedule with a 1.5-mile of total track length.

The Charlotte Motor Speedway opened in 1960 and features of 24 degrees of banking in the turns and five degrees of banking on the straightaways.

Apart from making one of the two appearances on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the 1.5-mile-long track will also host the Craftsman Truck Series race and the Xfinity Series this weekend.

The Coca-Cola 600 will feature 37 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, May 27, at 7:05 pm ET on FS1. This will be followed by a qualifying session on Saturday at 7:50 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday’s race.

Qualifying order for NASCAR 20223 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series races this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Twitter.

The qualifying order for NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with JJ Yeley leading Group A and Jimmie Johnson leading Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

JJ Yeley - 36.950 BJ McLeod - 34.000 Ty Dillon - 30.700 Zane Smith - 28.600 AJ Allmendinger - 24.900 Josh Berry - 24.650 Daniel Suarez - 24.550 Ryan Preece - 21.400 Chase Briscoe - 19.000 Martin Truex Jr - 17.750 Justin Haley - 15.700 Ross Chastain - 15.300 Kyle Larson - 14.550 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 12.950 Ryan Blaney - 9.350 Chase Elliott - 8.500 Denny Hamlin - 8.050 Kevin Harvick - 3.900

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

Jimmie Johnson - 41.000 Todd Gilliland - 35.300 Austin Dillon - 33.450 Michael McDowell - 29.000 Noah Gragson - 26.750 Erik Jones - 24.700 Corey LaJoie - 24.550 Aric Almirola - 23.950 Austin Cindric - 19.100 Ty Gibbs - 17.850 Joey Logano - 16.350 Tyler Reddick - 15.600 Harrison Burton - 15.150 Chris Buescher - 13.450 Christopher Bell - 10.750 Bubba Wallace - 9.050 Kyle Busch - 8.100 Brad Keselowski - 7.100 William Byron - 2.550

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend live on FOX and PRN.

