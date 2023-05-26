NASCAR 2023: Coca Cola 600 start time, where to watch, TV schedule, and more explored

NASCAR is shifting from short oval North Wilkesboro Speedway to quad-oval Charlotte Motor Speedway, for one of its crown jewel events and its longest race of the season – the Coca-Cola 600.

This weekend is set to be full of thrilling racing action as the 1.5-mile-long track will host the Next Gen cars for the third time since last year’s playoff race.

It was an eventful weekend in North Wilkesboro, where Kyle Larson took a dominate victory in the All-Star Race – the exhibition event. It will now be interesting to see how drivers cope with the challenges posed by the Charlotte track in Coke 600.

A total of 37 NASCAR Cup Series cars are set to start the race on Sunday (May 28) and compete for 400 laps, giving us 600 miles of bumper-to-bumper racing. Ahead of Sunday’s race, there will be a qualifying race on Saturday (May 27) to determine the starting lineup for the 14th race of the season.

The driver with the fastest qualifying speed will win the pole. The rest of the grid for Coca-Cola 600 will be determined according to the drivers' qualifying speed.

Denny Hamlin, the driver of the #11 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing, won last year’s Coca-Cola 600. Hamlin will be looking to mount a successful title defense and grab his second win of the 2023 season.

Where to watch the 2023 NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 qualifying race at Charlotte Motor Speedway?

Here is the qualifying schedule for this week's Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

Saturday, May 27, 2023

7:05 pm ET: Cola-Cola 600 practice race.

7:50 pm ET: Cola-Cola 600 qualifying race.

Both the practice and qualifying session will be broadcast live on FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Who is in the top 5 in the points table ahead of the Cola-Cola 600?

After a P29 finish in the Goodyear 400 at the Darlington Raceway, Ross Chastain maintained the top position in the NASCAR Cup Series points table with 429 points with five top-five finishes. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell is currently sits in second place with 402 points.

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Kevin Harvick (400 points), Denny Hamlin (393 points), and William Byron (387 points) completes the top five in the Cup Series points table.

Catch another thrilling Cup race this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

