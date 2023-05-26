NASCAR 2023: Where to watch Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway race - Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Concord, North Carolina, this weekend for the Coca-Cola 600, which will be held at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The green flag will drop at 6 pm ET on Sunday (May 28), and the event will be telecast live on FOX and PRN.

The qualifying session for the race will begin at 7:50 pm ET on Saturday (May 27) and can be viewed live on FS1 and PRN.

Sunday’s race will see 37 drivers compete for over 400 laps on the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track, resulting in a 600-mile race. The track features 24 degrees of banking in the turns and five degrees of banking on the straightaways.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin won last year’s Coca-Cola 600 and is the favorite to win it again on Sunday. The venue currently hosts the two Cup Series races, the two Xfinity Series races, and one Craftsman Truck Series race.

NASCAR has seen nine different winners - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kyle Busch (two wins), William Byron (three wins), Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Larson (three wins including All-Star Race), Christopher Bell, Martin Truex Jr., and Denny Hamlin - in the first 13 races so far this season.

Where to watch NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Here is the telecast schedule for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway:

Sunday, May 28, 2023

6 pm ET: Coca-Cola 600

The 2023 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway will air on FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 6 pm ET. Live streaming for the 14th point-paying race of the season will be available on the FOX Sports app, which can be downloaded on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on FOXSports.com.

FOX Sports has the broadcasting rights for the complete coverage of the Coca-Cola 600. As a result, all the action in Concord, North Carolina, including the practice, will be telecast live on FS1 and PRN, while qualifying can be watched on FS1 and MRN. The main event will be broadcast live on FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Fans can also get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirecTV, or Sling TV to stream the proceedings of the action-packed race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

