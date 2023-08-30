NASCAR 2023: Where to watch Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway race: Time, TV schedule & live stream

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Darlington, South Carolina, this weekend for the Cook Out Southern 500, which will be held at the Darlington Raceway. The race is scheduled to begin at 6 pm ET on Sunday (September 3) and can be viewed on USA and MRN.

Ahead of the race, there will be a qualifying session, which will begin at 1:20 pm ET on Saturday (September 2) and can be viewed live on USA Network and MRN.

Sunday’s event will see 36 drivers competing for over 367 laps at the 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval track in a 500-mile race. The track features 25 degrees of banking in turns one and two, 23 degrees of banking in turns three and four, three degrees on the frontstretch and two degrees on the backstretch.

Legacy Motor Club driver Erik Jones won last year’s Cook Out Southern 500 and will look to get his first win of the season. The venue currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series, and USAC Silver Crown Series.

NASCAR has seen 14 different and six drivers with more than two wins - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kyle Busch (three wins), William Byron (five wins), Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Larson (two wins), Christopher Bell, Martin Truex Jr. (three wins), Denny Hamlin (two wins), Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, Shane van Gisbergen, Chris Buescher (three wins), Michael McDowell - in the first 26 races so far this season.

Where to watch NASCAR 2023 Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

Here is the latest telecast schedule for Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500 at the Darlington Raceway:

Sunday, September 3, 2023

6 pm ET: Cook Out Southern 500

The 2023 Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway will air on USA Network and MRN at 6 pm ET. Live streaming for the 27th point-paying race of the season will be available on the NBC Sports App, which can be downloaded on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on nbcsports.com.

NBC and USA Network have the TV rights for the second half of the 2023 Cup and Xfinity season. As a result, all the action in Darlington, South Carolina, including practice and qualifying, will be telecast live on USA and NBC Sports.

Fans can also watch the race by taking a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirecTV, or Sling TV to stream the proceedings of another thrilling NASCAR Cup Series weekend in Darlington, South Carolina.

Catch your favorite NASCAR drivers in action at the Darlington Raceway this coming weekend.