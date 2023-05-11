NASCAR 2023: Where to watch Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway race? Time, TV schedule & live stream

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Darlington, South Carolina, this weekend for the Goodyear 400, which will be held at the Darlington Raceway. The green flag will drop at 3 pm ET on Sunday (May 14) and the event will be telecast live on FS1 and MRN.

The qualifying session for the race will begin at 11:20 am ET on Saturday (May 13) and can be viewed live on FS1 and MRN.

Sunday’s race will see 36 drivers compete for over 293 laps on the 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval track, resulting in a 400-mile race. The track features 25 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2, and 23 degrees of banking in turns 3 and 4 and 3 degrees on the frontstretch and 2 degrees on the backstretch.

Team Penske driver Joey Logano won last year’s Goodyear 400 and is the favorite to win it again on Sunday. The venue currently hosts the Cup Series, the Xfinity Series, and the Craftsman Truck Series.

NASCAR has seen nine different winners - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kyle Busch, William Byron, Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Martin Truex Jr., and Denny Hamlin - in the first 11 races so far this season, with Byron, Larson, and Busch the only multiple race winners.

Where to watch NASCAR Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

Here is the telecast schedule for Sunday’s Goodyear 400 at the Darlington Raceway:

Sunday, May 14, 2023

3 pm ET: Goodyear 400

The 2023 Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway will air on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 3 pm ET. Live streaming for the 13th point-paying race of the season will be available on the FOX Sports app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on FOXSports.com.

FOX Sports has the broadcasting rights for the complete coverage of the Goodyear 400. As a result, all the action in Darlington, South Carolina, including the practice will be telecast live on FS2 and MRN, while qualifying can be watched on FS2 and MRN. The main event will be broadcast live on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Fans can also get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirecTV, or Sling TV to stream the proceedings of the thrilling Cup race in Darlington, South Carolina

