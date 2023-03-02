NASCAR 2023: Where to watch Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway race? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to North Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend for the Pennzoil 400, which will be held at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The green flag will drop at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday (March 5) and the event will be telecast live on FOX and PRN.

Additionally, there will be a qualifying session for the race, which will begin at 2:20 pm ET on Saturday (March 4) and can be enjoyed on FS1.

Sunday’s race will consist of 36 drivers who will compete for 267 laps on the 1.5-mile-long asphalt intermediate speedway, resulting in a 400-mile race. It will feature 20 degrees of banking at each turn, with nine degrees on the front stretch and backstretch.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman won last year’s Pennzoil 400 and is the favorite to win it again on Sunday.

So far, NASCAR has seen two different winners in the first two races, with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. ending a 199-race winless streak to win the season-opening Daytona 500.

The following week, two-time Cup Champion Kyle Busch won his 61st career Cup race. He achieved this feat in just his second appearance as a Richard Childress Racing driver.

Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick, and Joey Logano are the only active drivers to have the most number of Pennzoil 400 wins (two times). NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson holds the record of being the most successful driver with four titles.

Where to watch NASCAR Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Here is the telecast schedule for Sunday’s Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Sunday, March 5, 2023

3:30 pm ET: Pennzoil 400

The 2023 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will air on FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 3:30 pm ET. Live streaming for the third point-paying race of the season will be available on the FOX Sports app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on FOXSports.com.

FOX Sports has the broadcasting rights for the complete coverage of the Pennzoil 400. As a result, all the action in North Las Vegas, Nevada, including practice and qualifying, will be telecast live on FS1 and PRN while the main event will be live on FOX and PRN.

Fans can also get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirectTV, or Sling TV to stream the proceedings of the thrilling weekend in Nevada.

