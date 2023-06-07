NASCAR 2023: Where to watch Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway race? Time, TV schedule & live stream

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Sonoma, California, this weekend for the Toyota/Save Mart 350, which will be held at the Sonoma Raceway. The race is scheduled to begin at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday (June 11) and can be enjoyed on FOX and PRN.

Ahead of the race, there will be qualifying session, which will begin at 6:00 pm ET on Saturday (June 10) and can be viewed live on FS2.

Sunday’s race will see 36 drivers compete for over 110 laps on the 1.99-mile-long road course, resulting in a 218.9-mile race. The road course consists of 12 turns on a hilly course with 160 feet (49 m) of total elevation change.

Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez won last year’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 and is the favorite to win it again on Sunday. The venue currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, NTT IndyCar Series and several other auto races and motorcycle races such as the American Federation of Motorcyclists series.

NASCAR has seen ten different winners - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kyle Busch (three wins), William Byron (three wins), Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Larson (three wins including All-Star Race), Christopher Bell, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney - in the first 15 races so far this season.

Where to watch NASCAR 2023 Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

Here is the telecast schedule for Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 at the Sonoma Raceway:

Sunday, June 11, 2023

3:30 pm ET: Toyota/Save Mart 350

The 2023 Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway will air on FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 3:30 pm ET. Live streaming for the 16th point-paying race of the season will be available on the FOX Sports app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on FOXSports.com.

FOX Sports has the broadcasting rights for the complete coverage of the Toyota/Save Mart 350. As a result, all the action in Sonoma, California, including the practice and qualifying will be telecast live on FS2. The second road course event of the season will be broadcast live on FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Fans can also watch by geeting a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirecTV, or Sling TV to stream the proceedings of another thrilling Cup Series weekend in Sonoma, California.

Catch your favorite drivers in action at the Sonoma Raceway this weekend.

