NASCAR 2023: Who are the drivers who made it to the Championship 4 after Ryan Blaney’s win at Martinsville? 

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season marked a new chapter on Sunday, October 29. With the conclusion of Xfinity 500, the elimination race of Round of 8 at Martinsville Speedway, four drivers have emerged as championship contenders this season.

In a must-win race, Ryan Blaney crossed the finish line in P1 and confirmed himself as one of the four drivers to challenge for a championship in 2023. He took complete control of the race after taking over the lead from Aric Almirola with 26 laps to go and remained unbeaten till the checkered flag.

Expand Tweet

The Round of 8 of the playoff season was filled with excitement and drama. In the first two playoff races, 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell took the checkered flag at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway, respectively.

Four playoff drivers have been eliminated from the 2023 NASCAR season in the battle for championship contention at Martinsville, determining the final four grid.

Two Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. were both eliminated from championship contention. Chris Buescher and Tyler Reddick were also eliminated from contention early in the race.

Truex Jr., Buescher, and Reddick all needed to win to reach the Championship 4. Hamlin could have pointed his way in. He finished third and missed the final playoff spot by eight points to William Byron.

One race remains for Blaney, Larson, Bell, and Byron. They will all compete for a championship for the last time this year. The driver who finishes in the best position will walk away as the 2023 Cup Series champion.

NASCAR Cup Series playoff grid: Drivers who made it to the Championship 4

With four drivers now left to fight for the 2023 championship, Ryan Blaney, has grabbed the top spot to begin the season’s title-deciding race.

Take a look at the following list of the drivers who were able to advance to Championship 4 and have a shot at claiming the 2023 Cup Series championship:

Ryan Blaney (#12 Discount Tire Ford for Team Penske) Christopher Bell (#20 Interstate Batteries Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing) Kyle Larson (#5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports) William Byron (#24 PODS Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports)

NASCAR Cup Series returns next weekend at Phoenix Raceway for the Championship 4. The action will go live at 2 pm ET on Sunday, November, 2023.