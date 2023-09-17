NASCAR 2023: Who are the drivers who made it to the Round of 12 after Denny Hamlin’s win at Bristol?

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season added a new chapter on Saturday (September 16). The playoff grid went from 16 to 12 drivers with the conclusion of Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Chris Buescher became the latest playoff driver to lock his spot in the Round of 12. He took complete control of the race after grabbing the lead from his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Ty Gibbs with 141 of 500 laps remaining and remained unbeaten till the checkered flag.

Expand Tweet

The Round of 16 of the playoff season was filled with excitement and drama. In the first two playoff races, 2021 Cup champion Kyle Larson and Tyler Reddick took the checkered flag at Darlington Raceway and Kansas Speedway respectively.

Four playoff drivers have been eliminated from the 2023 NASCAR season in the battle for championship contention at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, leaving 12 drivers to advance into the Round of 12.

Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Front Row Motorsports driver Michael McDowell failed to make the Round of 12. Meanwhile, 2014 Cup champion Kevin Harvick and defending champion Joey Logano were the other two drivers who also fell out.

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately for Logano, luck was not on his side as he was involved in a multi-car crash and fell out of the race on Lap 262 of 500, finishing P34. Harvick was a non-factor throughout the race, ending his night in 29th place with five laps down.

NASCAR Cup Series playoff grid: Drivers who made it to the Round of 12

With 12 drivers now left to fight for the 2023 championship, William Byron has once again grabbed the top spot to begin the Round of 12. Ross Chastain, Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney, and Bubba Wallace Jr. enter the next playoff round as the four drivers below the cut-off line.

Take a look at the 12 remaining drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff:

#24 - William Byron #19- Martin Truex Jr. #11 - Denny Hamlin #5 - Kyle Larson #17 - Chris Buescher #8 - Kyle Busch #20 - Christopher Bell #45 - Tyler Reddick #1 - Ross Chastain #6 - Brad Keselowski #12 - Ryan Blaney #23 - Bubba Wallace

NASCAR Cup Series returns next weekend at Texas Motor Speedway for the first race of Round of 12. The action will go live at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, September 24, 2023.