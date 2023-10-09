NASCAR 2023: Who are the drivers who made it to the Round of 8 after AJ Allmendinger's win at Charlotte ROVAL?

The second round of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoff season added a new chapter on Sunday (October 8). The playoff grid went from 12 to 8 drivers with the conclusion of the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.

AJ Allmendinger became the first non-playoff driver to upset the 2023 playoff grid. After some close finishes this season, Allmendinger has finally managed to claim his first win of the season at the Charlotte ROVAL.

The Round of 12 of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs were full of chaos, wrecks, upsets, and memorable moments. In the first two races of the round, William Byron and Ryan Blaney took the checkered flag at Texas Motor Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway respectively, making the playoff grid more challenging.

Four playoff drivers have been eliminated from the 2023 NASCAR season in the battle for championship contention at Charlotte ROVAL on Sunday, leaving eight drivers to advance into the Round of 8.

RFK Racing owner/driver Brad Keselowski and Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain failed to make the Round of 8. Meanwhile, Bubba Wallace Jr. and former Cup champion Kyle Busch were the other two drivers who were also eliminated.

NASCAR Cup Series playoff grid: Drivers who made it to the Round of 8

With eight drivers now left to fight for the 2023 championship, William Byron has maintained the top spot to begin the Round of 8. He dominated the second playoff round with a win at Texas Motor Speedway and two back-to-back runner-up finishes at Talladega and Charlotte ROVAL. Chris Buescher, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, and Ryan Blaney enter the Round of 8 as the four drivers below the cut-off line.

Below is the eight remaining drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff:

#24 - William Byron #19- Martin Truex Jr. #11 - Denny Hamlin #5 - Kyle Larson #17 - Chris Buescher #20 - Christopher Bell #45 - Tyler Reddick #12 - Ryan Blaney

The Cup Series returns next weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the first race of Round of 8. The action can be watched live at 2:30 pm ET on Sunday, October 15, 2023.