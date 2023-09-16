NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway

JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier became the first driver to advance into the Round of 8 in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff season as he took the checkered flag at Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday (September 15).
In the thrilling Bristol race, Allgaier grabbed the lead on Lap 288 of 300 and held off the rest of the field to cross the start/finish line in P1.
With the Food City 300 victory, the #7 Chevrolet driver bagged 59 points and secured the second position in the table with 2085 points, three wins, and 12 top-five finishes.
After finishing P3 at Bristol Motor Speedway, John Hunter Nemechek held the top position on the points log, with 2095 points, six wins, and 14 top-five finishes.
Cole Custer, who started on the pole, failed to use the advantage and finished P4 in the race. He gained 52 points and currently stands in third place on the points table with 2069 points.
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after Food City 300
Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 27th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:
- John Hunter Nemechek (P) - 2095
- Justin Allgaier (P) - 2085
- Cole Custer (P) - 2069
- Austin Hill (P) - 2051
- Chandler Smith # (P) - 2048
- Daniel Hemric (P) - 2042
- Sammy Smith # (P) - 2035
- Sheldon Creed (P) - 2034
- Jeb Burton (P) - 2030
- Sam Mayer (P) - 2020
- Parker Kligerman (P) - 2012
- Josh Berry (P) - 2010
- Riley Herbst - 705
- Brandon Jones - 631
- Brett Moffitt - 591
- Parker Retzlaff # - 533
- Kaz Grala - 524
- Ryan Sieg - 491
- Jeremy Clements - 440
- Anthony Alfredo - 365
- Kyle Sieg - 358
- Josh Williams - 353
- Joe Graf Jr. - 346
- Brennan Poole - 300
- Ryan Ellis - 294
- Kyle Weatherman - 261
- Connor Mosack - 224
- Jeffrey Earnhardt - 223
- Alex Labbe - 218
- Blaine Perkins # - 212
- Ryan Truex - 197
- Patrick Emerling - 149
- Derek Kraus - 146
- Sage Karam - 136
- Josh Bilicki - 134
- Gray Gaulding - 132
- Joey Gase - 126
- Garrett Smithley - 125
- Stefan Parsons - 113
- Myatt Snider - 67
- Mason Massey - 66
- Miguel Paludo - 63
- Leland Honeyman - 63
- Cj Mclaughlin - 58
- Trevor Bayne (P) - 55
- Parker Chase - 55
- Preston Pardus - 45
- Brad Perez - 40
- David Starr - 39
- Caesar Bacarella - 38
Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 23.