NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 16, 2023 12:58 IST
JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier became the first driver to advance into the Round of 8 in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff season as he took the checkered flag at Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday (September 15).

In the thrilling Bristol race, Allgaier grabbed the lead on Lap 288 of 300 and held off the rest of the field to cross the start/finish line in P1.

With the Food City 300 victory, the #7 Chevrolet driver bagged 59 points and secured the second position in the table with 2085 points, three wins, and 12 top-five finishes.

After finishing P3 at Bristol Motor Speedway, John Hunter Nemechek held the top position on the points log, with 2095 points, six wins, and 14 top-five finishes.

Cole Custer, who started on the pole, failed to use the advantage and finished P4 in the race. He gained 52 points and currently stands in third place on the points table with 2069 points.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after Food City 300

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 27th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:

  1. John Hunter Nemechek (P) - 2095
  2. Justin Allgaier (P) - 2085
  3. Cole Custer (P) - 2069
  4. Austin Hill (P) - 2051
  5. Chandler Smith # (P) - 2048
  6. Daniel Hemric (P) - 2042
  7. Sammy Smith # (P) - 2035
  8. Sheldon Creed (P) - 2034
  9. Jeb Burton (P) - 2030
  10. Sam Mayer (P) - 2020
  11. Parker Kligerman (P) - 2012
  12. Josh Berry (P) - 2010
  13. Riley Herbst - 705
  14. Brandon Jones - 631
  15. Brett Moffitt - 591
  16. Parker Retzlaff # - 533
  17. Kaz Grala - 524
  18. Ryan Sieg - 491
  19. Jeremy Clements - 440
  20. Anthony Alfredo - 365
  21. Kyle Sieg - 358
  22. Josh Williams - 353
  23. Joe Graf Jr. - 346
  24. Brennan Poole - 300
  25. Ryan Ellis - 294
  26. Kyle Weatherman - 261
  27. Connor Mosack - 224
  28. Jeffrey Earnhardt - 223
  29. Alex Labbe - 218
  30. Blaine Perkins # - 212
  31. Ryan Truex - 197
  32. Patrick Emerling - 149
  33. Derek Kraus - 146
  34. Sage Karam - 136
  35. Josh Bilicki - 134
  36. Gray Gaulding - 132
  37. Joey Gase - 126
  38. Garrett Smithley - 125
  39. Stefan Parsons - 113
  40. Myatt Snider - 67
  41. Mason Massey - 66
  42. Miguel Paludo - 63
  43. Leland Honeyman - 63
  44. Cj Mclaughlin - 58
  45. Trevor Bayne (P) - 55
  46. Parker Chase - 55
  47. Preston Pardus - 45
  48. Brad Perez - 40
  49. David Starr - 39
  50. Caesar Bacarella - 38

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 23.

Edited by Yash Soni
