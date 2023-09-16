NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway

JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier became the first driver to advance into the Round of 8 in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff season as he took the checkered flag at Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday (September 15).

In the thrilling Bristol race, Allgaier grabbed the lead on Lap 288 of 300 and held off the rest of the field to cross the start/finish line in P1.

With the Food City 300 victory, the #7 Chevrolet driver bagged 59 points and secured the second position in the table with 2085 points, three wins, and 12 top-five finishes.

After finishing P3 at Bristol Motor Speedway, John Hunter Nemechek held the top position on the points log, with 2095 points, six wins, and 14 top-five finishes.

Cole Custer, who started on the pole, failed to use the advantage and finished P4 in the race. He gained 52 points and currently stands in third place on the points table with 2069 points.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after Food City 300

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 27th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:

John Hunter Nemechek (P) - 2095 Justin Allgaier (P) - 2085 Cole Custer (P) - 2069 Austin Hill (P) - 2051 Chandler Smith # (P) - 2048 Daniel Hemric (P) - 2042 Sammy Smith # (P) - 2035 Sheldon Creed (P) - 2034 Jeb Burton (P) - 2030 Sam Mayer (P) - 2020 Parker Kligerman (P) - 2012 Josh Berry (P) - 2010 Riley Herbst - 705 Brandon Jones - 631 Brett Moffitt - 591 Parker Retzlaff # - 533 Kaz Grala - 524 Ryan Sieg - 491 Jeremy Clements - 440 Anthony Alfredo - 365 Kyle Sieg - 358 Josh Williams - 353 Joe Graf Jr. - 346 Brennan Poole - 300 Ryan Ellis - 294 Kyle Weatherman - 261 Connor Mosack - 224 Jeffrey Earnhardt - 223 Alex Labbe - 218 Blaine Perkins # - 212 Ryan Truex - 197 Patrick Emerling - 149 Derek Kraus - 146 Sage Karam - 136 Josh Bilicki - 134 Gray Gaulding - 132 Joey Gase - 126 Garrett Smithley - 125 Stefan Parsons - 113 Myatt Snider - 67 Mason Massey - 66 Miguel Paludo - 63 Leland Honeyman - 63 Cj Mclaughlin - 58 Trevor Bayne (P) - 55 Parker Chase - 55 Preston Pardus - 45 Brad Perez - 40 David Starr - 39 Caesar Bacarella - 38

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 23.