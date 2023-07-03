NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after The Loop 121 at Chicago Street Course

Sixteen races have taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season so far, and Stewart-Haas Racing driver Cole Custer became the fourth multi-race winner of the season after winning The Loop 121 at Chicago Street Course on Sunday.
In the rain-affected Xfinity race, NASCAR called off the event and declared Custer the winner of the race, even though the race wasn’t halfway through yet.
With a victory, Cole Custer gained 60 points and currently sits at third place in the driver standings with 594 points, with two wins and seven top-five finishes.
After finishing P2 at Chicago Street Course, John Hunter Nemechek was awarded 53 points and maintained the top position on the table. He has a 16-point lead over Austin Hill with 638 points, two wins, and eight top-five finishes.
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after The Loop 121 at Chicago Street Course
Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 16th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:
- Austin Hill - 622
- Cole Custer - 594
- John Hunter Nemechek - 638
- Justin Allgaier - 593
- Chandler Smith - 498
- Sammy Smith - 435
- Jeb Burton - 369
- Josh Berry - 484
- Sam Mayer - 448
- Sheldon Creed - 445
- Daniel Hemric - 436
- Riley Herbst - 429
- Parker Kligerman - 403
- Brett Moffitt - 361
- Brandon Jones - 355
- Ryan Sieg - 315
- Parker Retzlaff - 301
- Kaz Grala - 293
- Jeremy Clements - 264
- Anthony Alfredo - 213
- Joe Graf Jr. - 202
- Josh Williams - 201
- Ryan Truex - 197
- Kyle Sieg - 186
- Brennan Poole - 162
- Ryan Ellis - 162
- Kyle Weatherman - 160
- Jeffrey Earnhardt - 146
- Alex Labbe - 141
- Blaine Perkins - 126
- Connor Mosack - 109
- Gray Gaulding - 104
- Patrick Emerling - 96
- Derek Kraus - 88
- Joey Gase - 84
- Myatt Snider - 67
- Stefan Parsons - 66
- Garrett Smithley - 58
- Miguel Paludo - 48
- Parker Chase - 45
- Josh Bilicki - 44
- Leland Honeyman Jr. - 43
- CJ McLaughlin - 34
- Caesar Bacarella - 32
- Preston Pardus - 32
- Sage Karam - 32
- David Starr - 24
- Alex Guenette - 22
- Dylan Lupton - 21
- Brad Perez - 21
Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, July 8.