Create

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after The Loop 121 at Chicago Street Course

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 03, 2023 13:01 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121

Sixteen races have taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season so far, and Stewart-Haas Racing driver Cole Custer became the fourth multi-race winner of the season after winning The Loop 121 at Chicago Street Course on Sunday.

In the rain-affected Xfinity race, NASCAR called off the event and declared Custer the winner of the race, even though the race wasn’t halfway through yet.

Cole Custer walks down pit road after being declared the winner of the Xfinity race. #HotPass https://t.co/cS2LtF6MvB

With a victory, Cole Custer gained 60 points and currently sits at third place in the driver standings with 594 points, with two wins and seven top-five finishes.

Xfinity points: https://t.co/b7hD8a3qnn

After finishing P2 at Chicago Street Course, John Hunter Nemechek was awarded 53 points and maintained the top position on the table. He has a 16-point lead over Austin Hill with 638 points, two wins, and eight top-five finishes.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after The Loop 121 at Chicago Street Course

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 16th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:

  1. Austin Hill - 622
  2. Cole Custer - 594
  3. John Hunter Nemechek - 638
  4. Justin Allgaier - 593
  5. Chandler Smith - 498
  6. Sammy Smith - 435
  7. Jeb Burton - 369
  8. Josh Berry - 484
  9. Sam Mayer - 448
  10. Sheldon Creed - 445
  11. Daniel Hemric - 436
  12. Riley Herbst - 429
  13. Parker Kligerman - 403
  14. Brett Moffitt - 361
  15. Brandon Jones - 355
  16. Ryan Sieg - 315
  17. Parker Retzlaff - 301
  18. Kaz Grala - 293
  19. Jeremy Clements - 264
  20. Anthony Alfredo - 213
  21. Joe Graf Jr. - 202
  22. Josh Williams - 201
  23. Ryan Truex - 197
  24. Kyle Sieg - 186
  25. Brennan Poole - 162
  26. Ryan Ellis - 162
  27. Kyle Weatherman - 160
  28. Jeffrey Earnhardt - 146
  29. Alex Labbe - 141
  30. Blaine Perkins - 126
  31. Connor Mosack - 109
  32. Gray Gaulding - 104
  33. Patrick Emerling - 96
  34. Derek Kraus - 88
  35. Joey Gase - 84
  36. Myatt Snider - 67
  37. Stefan Parsons - 66
  38. Garrett Smithley - 58
  39. Miguel Paludo - 48
  40. Parker Chase - 45
  41. Josh Bilicki - 44
  42. Leland Honeyman Jr. - 43
  43. CJ McLaughlin - 34
  44. Caesar Bacarella - 32
  45. Preston Pardus - 32
  46. Sage Karam - 32
  47. David Starr - 24
  48. Alex Guenette - 22
  49. Dylan Lupton - 21
  50. Brad Perez - 21

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, July 8.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...