NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after The Loop 121 at Chicago Street Course

Sixteen races have taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season so far, and Stewart-Haas Racing driver Cole Custer became the fourth multi-race winner of the season after winning The Loop 121 at Chicago Street Course on Sunday.

In the rain-affected Xfinity race, NASCAR called off the event and declared Custer the winner of the race, even though the race wasn’t halfway through yet.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Cole Custer walks down pit road after being declared the winner of the Xfinity race. #HotPass Cole Custer walks down pit road after being declared the winner of the Xfinity race. #HotPass https://t.co/cS2LtF6MvB

With a victory, Cole Custer gained 60 points and currently sits at third place in the driver standings with 594 points, with two wins and seven top-five finishes.

After finishing P2 at Chicago Street Course, John Hunter Nemechek was awarded 53 points and maintained the top position on the table. He has a 16-point lead over Austin Hill with 638 points, two wins, and eight top-five finishes.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after The Loop 121 at Chicago Street Course

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 16th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:

Austin Hill - 622 Cole Custer - 594 John Hunter Nemechek - 638 Justin Allgaier - 593 Chandler Smith - 498 Sammy Smith - 435 Jeb Burton - 369 Josh Berry - 484 Sam Mayer - 448 Sheldon Creed - 445 Daniel Hemric - 436 Riley Herbst - 429 Parker Kligerman - 403 Brett Moffitt - 361 Brandon Jones - 355 Ryan Sieg - 315 Parker Retzlaff - 301 Kaz Grala - 293 Jeremy Clements - 264 Anthony Alfredo - 213 Joe Graf Jr. - 202 Josh Williams - 201 Ryan Truex - 197 Kyle Sieg - 186 Brennan Poole - 162 Ryan Ellis - 162 Kyle Weatherman - 160 Jeffrey Earnhardt - 146 Alex Labbe - 141 Blaine Perkins - 126 Connor Mosack - 109 Gray Gaulding - 104 Patrick Emerling - 96 Derek Kraus - 88 Joey Gase - 84 Myatt Snider - 67 Stefan Parsons - 66 Garrett Smithley - 58 Miguel Paludo - 48 Parker Chase - 45 Josh Bilicki - 44 Leland Honeyman Jr. - 43 CJ McLaughlin - 34 Caesar Bacarella - 32 Preston Pardus - 32 Sage Karam - 32 David Starr - 24 Alex Guenette - 22 Dylan Lupton - 21 Brad Perez - 21

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, July 8.

Poll : 0 votes