NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Final results for Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 302 is completed. The 30th race and the fourth playoff race of the season, with a total of 38 entries, started at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday, October 14. It took place at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway and lasted for two hours, 18 minutes, and 31 seconds.

Driving the #98 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing, Riley Herbst earned his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series win at his hometown track in a dominating fashion.

Herbst lost the lead early in the final stage of the race but took it back after passing Kyle Seig on 145 of the 201 laps and remained unchallenged till the checkered flag. The 24-year-old Las Vegas-native led 103 laps, including a Stage 2 win and crossed the finish line by a dominating margin of 14.9 seconds.

It was the largest margin of victory by a Xfinity Series driver at this track. The previous best margin of victory was 8.4 seconds, which was set by Jeff Burton in 2002.

Meanwhile, John Hunter Nemechek finished runner-up, followed by Cole Custer, Chandler Smith, and Sam Mayer in the top-five. Justin Allgaier, Austin Hill, Brandon Jones, Daniel Hemric, and Layne Riggs completed the top 10.

The Alsco Uniforms 302 saw 11 lead changes among six drivers and witnessed five caution flags.

NASCAR Xfinity series Alsco Uniforms 302 final results explored

Here are the final results for Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

#98 - Riley Herbst #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #00 - Cole Custer #16 - Chandler Smith #1 - Sam Mayer #7 - Justin Allgaier #21 - Austin Hill #9 - Brandon Jones #10 - Daniel Hemric #11 - Layne Riggs #19 - Myatt Snider #8 - Josh Berry #48 - Parker Kligerman #31 - Parker Retzlaff #2 - Sheldon Creed #39 - Ryan Sieg #18 - Sammy Smith #29 - Kyle Sieg #24 - Connor Mosack #66 - Ryan Reed #44 - Daniel Dye (i) #27 - Jeb Burton #45 - Rajah Caruth (i) #25 - Brett Moffitt #6 - Brennan Poole #08 - Stefan Parsons #43 - Ryan Ellis #02 - Blaine Perkins #28 - CJ Mclaughlin #51 - Jeremy Clements #74 - Dawson Cram #35 - Joey Gase #92 - Josh Williams #78 - Anthony Alfredo #26 - Kaz Grala #91 - Kyle Weatherman #38 - Joe Graf Jr. #53 - Patrick Emerling

Watch NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers next weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway for the fifth playoff race of this season.