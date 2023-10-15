NASCAR

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Final results for Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 15, 2023 10:54 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 302
NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 302

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 302 is completed. The 30th race and the fourth playoff race of the season, with a total of 38 entries, started at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday, October 14. It took place at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway and lasted for two hours, 18 minutes, and 31 seconds.

Driving the #98 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing, Riley Herbst earned his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series win at his hometown track in a dominating fashion.

Herbst lost the lead early in the final stage of the race but took it back after passing Kyle Seig on 145 of the 201 laps and remained unchallenged till the checkered flag. The 24-year-old Las Vegas-native led 103 laps, including a Stage 2 win and crossed the finish line by a dominating margin of 14.9 seconds.

It was the largest margin of victory by a Xfinity Series driver at this track. The previous best margin of victory was 8.4 seconds, which was set by Jeff Burton in 2002.

Meanwhile, John Hunter Nemechek finished runner-up, followed by Cole Custer, Chandler Smith, and Sam Mayer in the top-five. Justin Allgaier, Austin Hill, Brandon Jones, Daniel Hemric, and Layne Riggs completed the top 10.

The Alsco Uniforms 302 saw 11 lead changes among six drivers and witnessed five caution flags.

NASCAR Xfinity series Alsco Uniforms 302 final results explored

Here are the final results for Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

  1. #98 - Riley Herbst
  2. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  3. #00 - Cole Custer
  4. #16 - Chandler Smith
  5. #1 - Sam Mayer
  6. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  7. #21 - Austin Hill
  8. #9 - Brandon Jones
  9. #10 - Daniel Hemric
  10. #11 - Layne Riggs
  11. #19 - Myatt Snider
  12. #8 - Josh Berry
  13. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  14. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  15. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  16. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  17. #18 - Sammy Smith
  18. #29 - Kyle Sieg
  19. #24 - Connor Mosack
  20. #66 - Ryan Reed
  21. #44 - Daniel Dye (i)
  22. #27 - Jeb Burton
  23. #45 - Rajah Caruth (i)
  24. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  25. #6 - Brennan Poole
  26. #08 - Stefan Parsons
  27. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  28. #02 - Blaine Perkins
  29. #28 - CJ Mclaughlin
  30. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  31. #74 - Dawson Cram
  32. #35 - Joey Gase
  33. #92 - Josh Williams
  34. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  35. #26 - Kaz Grala
  36. #91 - Kyle Weatherman
  37. #38 - Joe Graf Jr.
  38. #53 - Patrick Emerling

Watch NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers next weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway for the fifth playoff race of this season.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...