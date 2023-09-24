NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Final results for Andy's Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 is done and dusted. The 28th race and the second playoff race of the season, with a total of 38 entries, started at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday, September 23. It took place at the Texas Motor Speedway and lasted for two hours, 47 minutes, and 59 seconds.

Driving the #20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, John Hunter Nemechek clinched his series-leading seventh win of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, going through to the next round of the playoffs.

Nemechek emerged victorious after taking the lead from Parker Kligerman with seven laps to go and then held off the rest of the field to take the checkered flag. He led only 38 of the 200 laps and crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 1.005 seconds. The victory marked his 19th win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Meanwhile, Parker Kligerman finished runner-up, followed by Sammy Smith, Chandler Smith, and Justin Allgaier in the top-five. Cole Custer, Austin Hill, Sheldon Creed, Brandon Jones, and Brett Moffitt completed the top 10.

The Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 saw nine lead changes among four drivers and witnessed 12 caution flags.

NASCAR Xfinity series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 final results explored

See below for the final results for Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway:

#20 - John Hunter Nemechek #48 - Parker Kligerman #18 - Sammy Smith #16 - Chandler Smith #7 - Justin Allgaier #00 - Cole Custer #21 - Austin Hill #2 - Sheldon Creed #9 - Brandon Jones #25 - Brett Moffitt #39 - Ryan Sieg #29 - Kyle Sieg #43 - Ryan Ellis #78 - Anthony Alfredo #91 - Kyle Weatherman #24 - Connor Mosack #44 - Daniel Dye #51 - Jeremy Clements #11 - Layne Riggs #92 - Josh Williams #74 - Dawson Cram #07 - David Starr #66 - Sage Karam #10 - Daniel Hemric #28 - CJ McLaughlin #35 - Joey Gase #8 - Josh Berry #08 - JJ Yeley #26 - Kaz Grala #31 - Parker Retzlaff #27 - Jeb Burton #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #19 - Trevor Bayne #6 - Brennan Poole #53 - Patrick Emerling #38 - Joe Graf, Jr. #98 - Riley Herbst #1 - Sam Mayer

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers next weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course for the third playoff race of this season.