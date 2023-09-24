NASCAR

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Final results for Andy's Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 24, 2023 11:18 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy's Frozen Custard 300

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 is done and dusted. The 28th race and the second playoff race of the season, with a total of 38 entries, started at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday, September 23. It took place at the Texas Motor Speedway and lasted for two hours, 47 minutes, and 59 seconds.

Driving the #20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, John Hunter Nemechek clinched his series-leading seventh win of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, going through to the next round of the playoffs.

Nemechek emerged victorious after taking the lead from Parker Kligerman with seven laps to go and then held off the rest of the field to take the checkered flag. He led only 38 of the 200 laps and crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 1.005 seconds. The victory marked his 19th win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Meanwhile, Parker Kligerman finished runner-up, followed by Sammy Smith, Chandler Smith, and Justin Allgaier in the top-five. Cole Custer, Austin Hill, Sheldon Creed, Brandon Jones, and Brett Moffitt completed the top 10.

The Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 saw nine lead changes among four drivers and witnessed 12 caution flags.

NASCAR Xfinity series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 final results explored

See below for the final results for Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway:

  1. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  2. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  3. #18 - Sammy Smith
  4. #16 - Chandler Smith
  5. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  6. #00 - Cole Custer
  7. #21 - Austin Hill
  8. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  9. #9 - Brandon Jones
  10. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  11. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  12. #29 - Kyle Sieg
  13. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  14. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  15. #91 - Kyle Weatherman
  16. #24 - Connor Mosack
  17. #44 - Daniel Dye
  18. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  19. #11 - Layne Riggs
  20. #92 - Josh Williams
  21. #74 - Dawson Cram
  22. #07 - David Starr
  23. #66 - Sage Karam
  24. #10 - Daniel Hemric
  25. #28 - CJ McLaughlin
  26. #35 - Joey Gase
  27. #8 - Josh Berry
  28. #08 - JJ Yeley
  29. #26 - Kaz Grala
  30. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  31. #27 - Jeb Burton
  32. #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  33. #19 - Trevor Bayne
  34. #6 - Brennan Poole
  35. #53 - Patrick Emerling
  36. #38 - Joe Graf, Jr.
  37. #98 - Riley Herbst
  38. #1 - Sam Mayer

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers next weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course for the third playoff race of this season.

