NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Final results for Cabo Wabo 250 at Michigan International Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Cabo Wabo 250 is finally done and dusted. The 21st race of the season, with a total of 38 entries, started at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday, August 5. The race took place at Michigan International Speedway and lasted for two hours, Zero minutes, and four seconds.

Driving the #20Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, John Hunter Nemechek clinched his series-leading sixth win of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season at two-mile-long track.

After Patrick Emerling made the contact on Turn 3 wall to cause the seventh caution of the race on 112 of 125 laps, Nemchek grabbed the lead from pole sitter Josh Berry after a restart with seven laps remaining in the race. He took the checkered flag by an impressive 1.495 seconds ahead of Berry. The win marked his seventh career win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

While Berry finished runner-up, followed by Brandon Jones, Ty Gibbs, and Sam Mayer round out the top five. Riley Herbst, Cup Series regular Ross Chastain, Parker Kligerman, Parker Retzlaff, and Jeb Burton complete the top 10.

The Cabo Wabo 250 saw seven lead changes among seven different drivers and witnessed seven caution flags.

NASCAR Xfinity series Cabo Wabo 250 final results explored

Here are the final results for Cabo Wabo 250 at Michigan International Speedway:

#20 - John Hunter Nemechek #8 - Josh Berry #9 - Brandon Jones #19 - Ty Gibbs #1 - Sam Mayer #98 - Riley Herbst #10 - Ross Chastain #48 - Parker Kligerman #31 - Parker Retzlaff #27 - Jeb Burton #21 - Austin Hill #2 - Sheldon Creed #39 - Ryan Sieg #7 - Justin Allgaier #11 - Daniel Hemric #00 - Cole Custer #25 - Brett Moffitt #78 - Anthony Alfredo #28 - Kyle Sieg #16 - Chandler Smith #26 - Kaz Grala #92 - Josh Williams #43 - Ryan Ellis #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #66 - Sage Karam #51 - Jeremy Clements #38 - Joe Graf, Jr. #74 - Dawson Cram #6 - Brennan Poole #4 - Garrett Smithley #07 - Stefan Parsons #77 - Carson Hocevar #02 - Blaine Perkins #35 - Patrick Emerling #91 - Kyle Weatherman #24 - Connor Mosack #08 - Mason Maggio #18 - Sammy Smith

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers next at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the 22nd race of the season, on Saturday, August 12.