NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Final results for Cabo Wabo 250 at Michigan International Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 06, 2023 14:35 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Cabo Wabo 250
NASCAR Xfinity Series Cabo Wabo 250

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Cabo Wabo 250 is finally done and dusted. The 21st race of the season, with a total of 38 entries, started at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday, August 5. The race took place at Michigan International Speedway and lasted for two hours, Zero minutes, and four seconds.

Driving the #20Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, John Hunter Nemechek clinched his series-leading sixth win of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season at two-mile-long track.

After Patrick Emerling made the contact on Turn 3 wall to cause the seventh caution of the race on 112 of 125 laps, Nemchek grabbed the lead from pole sitter Josh Berry after a restart with seven laps remaining in the race. He took the checkered flag by an impressive 1.495 seconds ahead of Berry. The win marked his seventh career win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

While Berry finished runner-up, followed by Brandon Jones, Ty Gibbs, and Sam Mayer round out the top five. Riley Herbst, Cup Series regular Ross Chastain, Parker Kligerman, Parker Retzlaff, and Jeb Burton complete the top 10.

The Cabo Wabo 250 saw seven lead changes among seven different drivers and witnessed seven caution flags.

NASCAR Xfinity series Cabo Wabo 250 final results explored

Here are the final results for Cabo Wabo 250 at Michigan International Speedway:

  1. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  2. #8 - Josh Berry
  3. #9 - Brandon Jones
  4. #19 - Ty Gibbs
  5. #1 - Sam Mayer
  6. #98 - Riley Herbst
  7. #10 - Ross Chastain
  8. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  9. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  10. #27 - Jeb Burton
  11. #21 - Austin Hill
  12. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  13. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  14. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  15. #11 - Daniel Hemric
  16. #00 - Cole Custer
  17. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  18. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  19. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  20. #16 - Chandler Smith
  21. #26 - Kaz Grala
  22. #92 - Josh Williams
  23. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  24. #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  25. #66 - Sage Karam
  26. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  27. #38 - Joe Graf, Jr.
  28. #74 - Dawson Cram
  29. #6 - Brennan Poole
  30. #4 - Garrett Smithley
  31. #07 - Stefan Parsons
  32. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  33. #02 - Blaine Perkins
  34. #35 - Patrick Emerling
  35. #91 - Kyle Weatherman
  36. #24 - Connor Mosack
  37. #08 - Mason Maggio
  38. #18 - Sammy Smith

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers next at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the 22nd race of the season, on Saturday, August 12.

