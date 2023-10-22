NASCAR

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Final results for Contender Boats 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 22, 2023 12:21 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Contender Boats 300
NASCAR Xfinity Series Contender Boats 300

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Contender Boats 300 is completed. The 31st race and the fifth playoff race of the season, with a total of 38 entries, started at 3 pm ET on Saturday, October 21. It took place at the Homestead-Miami Speedway and lasted for two hours, 34 minutes, and 29 seconds.

Driving the #1 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, Sam Mayer earned his first fourth win of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season that locked his spot into the Championship 4 finale that will decide the series title at Phoenix Raceway in two weeks.

Mayer dominated the final 30 laps but brushed the wall exiting Turn 4 as he pushed forward on the last lap to hold off last race’s winner Riley Herbst.

The 20-year-old Wisconsin native led the 46 laps and crossed the finish line by a margin of 0.227 seconds. It also marked his fourth career win in the series and first at oval track.

Meanwhile, Riley Herbst finished runner-up, followed by John Hunter Nemechek, Austin Hill, and Dale Earnhardt, Jr. in the top-five. Daniel Hemric, Parker Kligerman, Brandon Jones, Sammy Smith, and Joe Graf Jr. completed the top 10.

The Contender Boats 300 saw 13 lead changes among seven drivers and witnessed six caution flags.

NASCAR Xfinity series Contender Boats 300 final results explored

Here are the final results for NASCAR's Contender Boats 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

  1. #1 - Sam Mayer
  2. #98 - Riley Herbst
  3. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  4. #21 - Austin Hill
  5. #88 - Dale Earnhardt, Jr.
  6. #10 - Daniel Hemric
  7. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  8. #9 - Brandon Jones
  9. #18 - Sammy Smith
  10. #19 - Joe Graf, Jr.
  11. #11 - Derek Kraus
  12. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  13. #00 - Cole Custer
  14. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  15. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  16. #91 - Kyle Weatherman
  17. #92 - Josh Williams
  18. #44 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  19. #6 - Brennan Poole
  20. #27 - Jeb Burton
  21. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  22. #38 - Kyle Sieg
  23. #45 - Leland Honeyman
  24. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  25. #35 - Patrick Emerling
  26. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  27. #08 - Mason Massey
  28. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  29. #02 - Blaine Perkins
  30. #26 - Kaz Grala
  31. #24 - Connor Mosack
  32. #8 - Josh Berry
  33. #29 - Mason Maggio
  34. #16 - Chandler Smith
  35. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  36. #74 - Dawson Cram
  37. #28 - CJ McLaughlin
  38. #66 - Ryan Newman

Watch NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers next weekend at Martinsville Speedway for the sixth playoff race of this season.

