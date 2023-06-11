NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Final results for DoorDash 250 at Sonoma Raceway

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series DoorDash 250 is finally done and dusted. The 14th race of the season, with a total of 38 entries, started at 8:00 pm ET on Saturday, June 10. The race took place at Sonoma Raceway and lasted for two hours, three minutes, and 29 seconds.

Driving the #28 Ford Mustang for RSS Racing as a part-time driver, Aric Almirola won the inaugural Xfinity event and his first series win of the 2023 season at the 1.99-mile-long road course.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX Retweet to congratulate Aric Almirola on his NASCAR Xfinity Series WIN at Sonoma Raceway! Retweet to congratulate Aric Almirola on his NASCAR Xfinity Series WIN at Sonoma Raceway! https://t.co/OnXmgBZ7Ig

Almirola emerged victorious when he used a good restart late, held off charging Kyle Larson-until he made a critical mistake-and then AJ Allmendinger over the final laps to take the checkered flag. Starting from the second row, the 39-year-old driver took the checkered flag by an impressive 1.868-second margin ahead of Allmendinger to earn his fourth career Xfinity win.

Meanwhile, A. J. Allmendinger, Kyle Larson, Ty Gibbs, and Parker Kligerman in the top five. Cole Custer, Justin Allgaier, Austin Hill, Sammy Smith, and Sam Mayer completed the top 10.

The DoorDash 250 saw 10 lead changes among six different drivers and witnessed two caution flags.

NASCAR Xfinity series DoorDash 250 final results explored

Here are the final results for NASCAR’s 2023 DoorDash 250 at Sonoma Raceway:

#28 - Aric Almirola (i) #10 - A. J. Allmendinger (i) #17 - Kyle Larson (i) #19 - Ty Gibbs (i) #48 - Parker Kligerman #00 - Cole Custer #7 - Justin Allgaier #21 - Austin Hill #18 - Sammy Smith (R) #1 - Sam Mayer #2 - Sheldon Creed #25 - Brett Moffitt #11 - Daniel Hemric #16 - Chandler Smith (R) #98 - Riley Herbst #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #51 - Jeremy Clements #91 - Ross Chastain (i) #36 - Josh Bilicki #26 - Kaz Grala #9 - Brandon Jones #08 - Kyle Weatherman #4 - Ty Dillon (i) #43 - Dylan Lupton #29 - Alex Labbé #27 - Jeb Burton #07 - Daniel Suárez (i) #39 - Ryan Sieg #53 - Brad Perez #02 - Blaine Perkins (R) #38 - Joe Graf Jr. #24 - Connor Mosack (R) #8 - Josh Berry #44 - Sage Karam #92 - Josh Williams #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #78 - Anthony Alfredo #31 - Parker Retzlaff (R)

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers next at Nashville Superspeedway for the 15th race of the season, on Saturday, June 24.

Poll : 0 votes