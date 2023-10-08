NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Final results for Drive for the Cure 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 is done and dusted. The 29th race and the third playoff race of the season, with a total of 38 entries, started at 3 pm ET on Saturday, October 7. It took place at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course and lasted for two hours, 0 minutes, and 31 seconds.

Driving the #1 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, Sam Mayer clinched his third win of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, going through to the next round of the playoffs.

Mayer had a dominant day on Saturday as he led 50 laps and then took the lead from Cole Custer after the final restart on Lap 63 of the 67 to take the checkered flag. He crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.909 seconds. The victory marked his third win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series – all this year and all on road courses.

Meanwhile, Cole Custer finished runner-up, followed by Josh Berry, Riley Herbst, and Kaz Grala in the top-five. Parker Kligerman, Daniel Hemric, John Hunter Nemechek, Austin Hill, and Sheldon Creed completed the top 10.

The Drive for the Cure 250 saw ten lead changes among five drivers and witnessed no caution flags.

NASCAR Xfinity series Drive for the Cure 250 final results explored

See below for the final results for Drive for the Cure 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course:

#1 - Sam Mayer (P) #00 - Cole Custer (P) #8 - Josh Berry (P) #98 - Riley Herbst #26 - Kaz Grala #48 - Parker Kligerman (P) #10 - Daniel Hemric (P) #20 - John Hunter Nemechek (P) #21 - Austin Hill (P) #2 - Sheldon Creed (P) #18 - Sammy Smith (R) (P) #16 - Chandler Smith (R) (P) #39 - Ryan Sieg #19 - Myatt Snider #91 - Alex Labbé #11 - Jordan Taylor #6 - Brennan Poole #08 - Stefan Parsons #44 - Rajah Caruth (i) #92 - Josh Williams #45 - Leland Honeyman #31 - Parker Retzlaff (R) #51 - Jeremy Clements #24 - Connor Mosack (R) #07 - Josh Bilicki #4 - Kyle Weatherman #66 - Sage Karam #02 - Blaine Perkins (R) #9 - Brandon Jones #78 - Anthony Alfredo #38 - Joe Graf Jr. #28 - Kyle Sieg #35 - Alex Guenette #27 - Jeb Burton (P) #53 - Conor Daly (i) #43 - Ryan Ellis #7 - Justin Allgaier (P) #25 - Brett Moffitt

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers next weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the fourth playoff race of this season.