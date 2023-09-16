NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Final results for Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 is done and dusted. The 27th race and the first playoff race of the season, with a total of 38 entries, started at 6:30 pm ET on Friday, September 15. It took place at Bristol Motor Speedway and lasted for one hour, 52 minutes, and 11 seconds.

Driving the #7 Chevrolet Camaro for JR Motorsports, Justin Allgaier clinched his third win of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, advancing him into the Round of 8 of the playoffs.

Charging from 13th after restart on Lap 257 of the 300, Allgaier took the lead from Daniel Hemric with 12 laps to go and crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 1.695 seconds. The victory marked his 22nd career win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Meanwhile, Daniel Hemric finished runner-up, followed by John Hunter Nemechek, Cole Custer, and Chandler Smith in the top five. Ryan Sieg, Trevor Bayne, Riley Herbst, Sammy Smith, and Kaz Grala completed the top 10.

The Food City 300 saw eight lead changes among five different drivers and witnessed six caution flags.

NASCAR Xfinity series Food City 300 final results explored

Below are the final results for Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway:

#7 - Justin Allgaier (P) #10 - Daniel Hemric (P) #20 - John Hunter Nemechek (P) #00 - Cole Custer (P) #16 - Chandler Smith (R) (P) #39 - Ryan Sieg #19 - Trevor Bayne #98 - Riley Herbst #18 - Sammy Smith (R) (P) #26 - Kaz Grala #2 - Sheldon Creed (P) #11 - Derek Kraus #27 - Jeb Burton (P) #24 - Connor Mosack (R) #31 - Parker Retzlaff (R) #25 - Brett Moffitt #44 - Rajah Caruth (i) #43 - Ryan Ellis #07 - Stefan Parsons #92 - Josh Williams #28 - Kyle Sieg #6 - Brennan Poole #4 - Kyle Weatherman #51 - Jeremy Clements #78 - Anthony Alfredo #38 - Joe Graf Jr. #91 - Josh Bilicki #02 - Blaine Perkins (R) #08 - Chad Finchum #88 - Dale Earnhardt Jr. #48 - Parker Kligerman (P) #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #21 - Austin Hill (P) #9 - Brandon Jones #1 - Sam Mayer (P) #8 - Josh Berry (P) #35 - B. J. McLeod #66 - Timmy Hill (i)

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers next weekend at Texas Motor Speedway for the second playoff race of the season.