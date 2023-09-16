NASCAR

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Final results for Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 16, 2023 11:26 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Justin Allgaier (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 is done and dusted. The 27th race and the first playoff race of the season, with a total of 38 entries, started at 6:30 pm ET on Friday, September 15. It took place at Bristol Motor Speedway and lasted for one hour, 52 minutes, and 11 seconds.

Driving the #7 Chevrolet Camaro for JR Motorsports, Justin Allgaier clinched his third win of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, advancing him into the Round of 8 of the playoffs.

Charging from 13th after restart on Lap 257 of the 300, Allgaier took the lead from Daniel Hemric with 12 laps to go and crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 1.695 seconds. The victory marked his 22nd career win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Meanwhile, Daniel Hemric finished runner-up, followed by John Hunter Nemechek, Cole Custer, and Chandler Smith in the top five. Ryan Sieg, Trevor Bayne, Riley Herbst, Sammy Smith, and Kaz Grala completed the top 10.

The Food City 300 saw eight lead changes among five different drivers and witnessed six caution flags.

NASCAR Xfinity series Food City 300 final results explored

Below are the final results for Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway:

  1. #7 - Justin Allgaier (P)
  2. #10 - Daniel Hemric (P)
  3. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek (P)
  4. #00 - Cole Custer (P)
  5. #16 - Chandler Smith (R) (P)
  6. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  7. #19 - Trevor Bayne
  8. #98 - Riley Herbst
  9. #18 - Sammy Smith (R) (P)
  10. #26 - Kaz Grala
  11. #2 - Sheldon Creed (P)
  12. #11 - Derek Kraus
  13. #27 - Jeb Burton (P)
  14. #24 - Connor Mosack (R)
  15. #31 - Parker Retzlaff (R)
  16. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  17. #44 - Rajah Caruth (i)
  18. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  19. #07 - Stefan Parsons
  20. #92 - Josh Williams
  21. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  22. #6 - Brennan Poole
  23. #4 - Kyle Weatherman
  24. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  25. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  26. #38 - Joe Graf Jr.
  27. #91 - Josh Bilicki
  28. #02 - Blaine Perkins (R)
  29. #08 - Chad Finchum
  30. #88 - Dale Earnhardt Jr.
  31. #48 - Parker Kligerman (P)
  32. #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  33. #21 - Austin Hill (P)
  34. #9 - Brandon Jones
  35. #1 - Sam Mayer (P)
  36. #8 - Josh Berry (P)
  37. #35 - B. J. McLeod
  38. #66 - Timmy Hill (i)

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers next weekend at Texas Motor Speedway for the second playoff race of the season.

