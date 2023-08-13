NASCAR

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Final results for Pennzoil 150 at The Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 is finally done and dusted. The 22nd race of the season, with a total of 38 entries, started at 5:30 pm ET on Saturday, August 12. The race took place at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and lasted for one hour, 57 minutes, and 34 seconds.

Driving the #19 Toyota Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing, Ty Gibbs won his first race of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season at the 2.439-mile-long track.

Gibbs grabbed the lead after a restart with 16 of the 62 laps remaining and held off the rest of the field to win his first race on the Indy road course. He took the checkered flag by an impressive 7.959 seconds ahead of Sam Mayer. The win marked his 12th career win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

While Sam Mayer finished P2, followed by pole winner A.J. Allmendinger, Austin Hill, and Justin Allgaier round out the top five. Cole Custer, Parker Kligerman, Sheldon Creed, Kaz Grala, and Brett Moffitt complete the top 10.

The Pennzoil 150 saw nine lead changes among seven different drivers and witnessed three caution flags.

NASCAR Xfinity series Pennzoil 150 final results explored

Here are the final results for Pennzoil 150 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

  1. #19 - Ty Gibbs (i)
  2. #1 - Sam Mayer
  3. #10 - A. J. Allmendinger (i)
  4. #21 - Austin Hill
  5. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  6. #00 - Cole Custer
  7. #4 8- Parker Kligerman
  8. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  9. #26 - Kaz Grala
  10. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  11. #35 - Alex Labbé
  12. #98 - Riley Herbst
  13. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  14. #8 - Josh Berry
  15. #45 - Sage Karam
  16. #27 - Jeb Burton
  17. #31 - Parker Retzlaff (R)
  18. #36 - Josh Bilicki
  19. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  20. #4 - Kyle Weatherman
  21. #9 - Brandon Jones
  22. #88 - Miguel Paludo
  23. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  24. #50 - Preston Pardus
  25. #6 - Brennan Poole
  26. #24 - Connor Mosack (R)
  27. #11 - Daniel Hemric
  28. #18 - Sammy Smith (R)
  29. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  30. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  31. #02 - Blaine Perkins (R)
  32. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  33. #92 - Josh Williams
  34. #16 - Chandler Smith (R)
  35. #38 - Joe Graf Jr.
  36. #34 - Andre Castro
  37. #91 - Ross Chastain (i)
  38. #53 - Brad Perez

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers next at Watkins Glen International Raceway for the 23rd race of the season, on Saturday, August 19.

