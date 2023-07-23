NASCAR

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Final results for Pocono 225 at Pocono Raceway

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Pocono 225 is finally done and dusted. The 18th race of the season, with a total of 38 entries, started at 5:30 pm ET on Saturday, July 22. The race took place at Pocono Raceway and lasted for one hour, 52 minutes, and 16 seconds.

Driving the #21 Chevrolet Camaro for Richard Childress Racing, Austin Hill won his fourth race of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season in overtime at the 2.5-miles tri-oval speedway.

Hill emerged victorious after surviving an early race pit road speeding penalty, gambled on fuel strategy to take the checkered flag at Pocono. He took the lead from Josh Berry on Lap 91 and led the final two laps to seal the win. The win marked his sixth career win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Meanwhile, Sam Mayer finished runner-up, Cup Series regular Chase Elliott, Riley Herbst, and Daniel Hemric in the top-five. Sammy Smith, Brandon Jones, Brett Moffitt, Parker Kligerman, and Cup regular Daniel Suarez completed the top 10.

The Pocono 225 saw 11 lead changes among eight different drivers and witnessed five caution flags.

NASCAR Xfinity series Pocono 225 final results explored

Here are the final results for Pocono 225 at Pocono Raceway:

  1. #21 - Austin Hill
  2. #1 - Sam Mayer
  3. #17 - Chase Elliott
  4. #98 - Riley Herbst
  5. #11 - Daniel Hemric
  6. #18 - Sammy Smith
  7. #9 - Brandon Jones
  8. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  9. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  10. #10 - Daniel Suarez
  11. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  12. #27 - Jeb Burton
  13. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  14. #3 - Ty Dillon
  15. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  16. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  17. #38 - Joe Graf, Jr.
  18. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  19. #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  20. #16 - Chandler Smith
  21. #4 - Garrett Smithley
  22. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  23. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  24. #8 - Josh Berry
  25. #26 - Kaz Grala
  26. #53 - Patrick Emerling
  27. #02 - Blaine Perkins
  28. #08 - Alex Labbe
  29. #6 - Brennan Poole
  30. #91 - Chad Chastain
  31. #35 - Joey Gase
  32. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  33. #00 - Cole Custer
  34. #19 - Connor Mosack
  35. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  36. #92 - Josh Williams
  37. #24 - Corey Heim
  38. #44 - Sage Karam

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers next at Pocono Raceway for the 20th race of the season, on Saturday, July 29.

