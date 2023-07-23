NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Final results for Pocono 225 at Pocono Raceway

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Pocono 225 is finally done and dusted. The 18th race of the season, with a total of 38 entries, started at 5:30 pm ET on Saturday, July 22. The race took place at Pocono Raceway and lasted for one hour, 52 minutes, and 16 seconds.

Driving the #21 Chevrolet Camaro for Richard Childress Racing, Austin Hill won his fourth race of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season in overtime at the 2.5-miles tri-oval speedway.

NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC



Retweet to congratulate Austin Hill for the win as Josh Berry hits the wall behind him. pic.twitter.com/a8T3E5v44p WHAT A FINISH AT POCONO!Retweet to congratulate Austin Hill for the win as Josh Berry hits the wall behind him. #NASCAR

Hill emerged victorious after surviving an early race pit road speeding penalty, gambled on fuel strategy to take the checkered flag at Pocono. He took the lead from Josh Berry on Lap 91 and led the final two laps to seal the win. The win marked his sixth career win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Meanwhile, Sam Mayer finished runner-up, Cup Series regular Chase Elliott, Riley Herbst, and Daniel Hemric in the top-five. Sammy Smith, Brandon Jones, Brett Moffitt, Parker Kligerman, and Cup regular Daniel Suarez completed the top 10.

The Pocono 225 saw 11 lead changes among eight different drivers and witnessed five caution flags.

NASCAR Xfinity series Pocono 225 final results explored

Here are the final results for Pocono 225 at Pocono Raceway:

#21 - Austin Hill #1 - Sam Mayer #17 - Chase Elliott #98 - Riley Herbst #11 - Daniel Hemric #18 - Sammy Smith #9 - Brandon Jones #25 - Brett Moffitt #48 - Parker Kligerman #10 - Daniel Suarez #2 - Sheldon Creed #27 - Jeb Burton #78 - Anthony Alfredo #3 - Ty Dillon #51 - Jeremy Clements #28 - Kyle Sieg #38 - Joe Graf, Jr. #43 - Ryan Ellis #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #16 - Chandler Smith #4 - Garrett Smithley #39 - Ryan Sieg #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Josh Berry #26 - Kaz Grala #53 - Patrick Emerling #02 - Blaine Perkins #08 - Alex Labbe #6 - Brennan Poole #91 - Chad Chastain #35 - Joey Gase #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #00 - Cole Custer #19 - Connor Mosack #31 - Parker Retzlaff #92 - Josh Williams #24 - Corey Heim #44 - Sage Karam

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers next at Pocono Raceway for the 20th race of the season, on Saturday, July 29.