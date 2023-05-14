NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Final results for Shriners Children’s 200 at Darlington Raceway

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children’s 200 is finally done and dusted. The 11th race of the season, with a total of 38 entries, started at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, May 13. The race took place at Darlington Raceway and lasted for two hours, 11 minutes, and four seconds.

Driving the #10 Chevrolet Camaro for a limited schedule at Kaulig Racing, Kyle Larson won his first Xfinity race of the 2023 season. He emerged victorious when he bounced off the wall at the Turn 4 exit and bumped challenger John Hunter Nemechek during a close battle on the final lap of the race.

Kyle Larson recovered from a pit road speeding penalty that sent him to the rear of the field but with the help of two good cautions, he moved into position to challenge for the win in the closing miles. He took the checkered flag by an impressive 1.337-second margin to earn his 14th career Xfinity win.

Meanwhile, Justin Allgaier finished runner-up followed by Cole Custer, Austin Hill, and John Hunter Nemechek in the top five. Carson Hocevar, Josh Berry, Sam Mayer, Kaz Grala, and Corey Heim completed the top 10.

The Shriners Children’s 200 saw 17 lead changes among nine drivers and witnessed eleven caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Shriners Children’s 200 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR’s 2023 Shriners Children’s 200 at Darlington Raceway:

#10 - Kyle Larson (i) #7 - Justin Allgaier #00 - Cole Custer #21 - Austin Hill #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #77 - Carson Hocevar (i) #8 - Josh Berry #1 - Sam Mayer #26 - Kaz Grala #24 - Corey Heim (i) #18 - Sammy Smith (R) #27 - Jeb Burton #48 - Parker Kligerman #51 - Jermey Clements #78 - Anthony Alfredo #11 - Daniel Hemric #92 - Josh Williams #91 - Ross Chastain (i) #3 - Ty Dillon (i) #25 - Brett Moffitt #35 - Patrick Emerling #07 - Stefan Parsons #6 - Brennan Poole #31 - Parker Retzlaff (R) #2 - Sheldon Creed #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #39 - Ryan Sieg #53 - Matt Mills (i) #08 - Gray Gaulding #28 - Kyle Sieg #44 - Sage Karam #38 - Joe Graf Jr. #43 - Ryan Ellis #9 - Brandon Jones #19 - Ryan Truex #16 - Chandler Smith (R) #02 - Blaine Perkins #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers next at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the 12th race of the season, on Saturday, May 27.

