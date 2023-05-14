Create

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Final results for Shriners Children’s 200 at Darlington Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 14, 2023 10:50 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children
NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children's 200

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children’s 200 is finally done and dusted. The 11th race of the season, with a total of 38 entries, started at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, May 13. The race took place at Darlington Raceway and lasted for two hours, 11 minutes, and four seconds.

Driving the #10 Chevrolet Camaro for a limited schedule at Kaulig Racing, Kyle Larson won his first Xfinity race of the 2023 season. He emerged victorious when he bounced off the wall at the Turn 4 exit and bumped challenger John Hunter Nemechek during a close battle on the final lap of the race.

KYLE LARSON WINS AT DARLINGTON AS JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK GOES AROUND. https://t.co/gU9NreOLQb

Kyle Larson recovered from a pit road speeding penalty that sent him to the rear of the field but with the help of two good cautions, he moved into position to challenge for the win in the closing miles. He took the checkered flag by an impressive 1.337-second margin to earn his 14th career Xfinity win.

Meanwhile, Justin Allgaier finished runner-up followed by Cole Custer, Austin Hill, and John Hunter Nemechek in the top five. Carson Hocevar, Josh Berry, Sam Mayer, Kaz Grala, and Corey Heim completed the top 10.

Xfinity race results from Darlington: https://t.co/5miZ3tjQuN

The Shriners Children’s 200 saw 17 lead changes among nine drivers and witnessed eleven caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Shriners Children’s 200 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR’s 2023 Shriners Children’s 200 at Darlington Raceway:

  1. #10 - Kyle Larson (i)
  2. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  3. #00 - Cole Custer
  4. #21 - Austin Hill
  5. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  6. #77 - Carson Hocevar (i)
  7. #8 - Josh Berry
  8. #1 - Sam Mayer
  9. #26 - Kaz Grala
  10. #24 - Corey Heim (i)
  11. #18 - Sammy Smith (R)
  12. #27 - Jeb Burton
  13. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  14. #51 - Jermey Clements
  15. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  16. #11 - Daniel Hemric
  17. #92 - Josh Williams
  18. #91 - Ross Chastain (i)
  19. #3 - Ty Dillon (i)
  20. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  21. #35 - Patrick Emerling
  22. #07 - Stefan Parsons
  23. #6 - Brennan Poole
  24. #31 - Parker Retzlaff (R)
  25. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  26. #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  27. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  28. #53 - Matt Mills (i)
  29. #08 - Gray Gaulding
  30. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  31. #44 - Sage Karam
  32. #38 - Joe Graf Jr.
  33. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  34. #9 - Brandon Jones
  35. #19 - Ryan Truex
  36. #16 - Chandler Smith (R)
  37. #02 - Blaine Perkins
  38. #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers next at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the 12th race of the season, on Saturday, May 27.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...