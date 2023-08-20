NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Final results for Shriners Children's 200 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International

NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 20, 2023 12:34 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children's 200 at The Glen

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen is finally done and dusted. The 23rd race of the season, with a total of 38 entries, started at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday, August 19. The race took place at Watkins Glen International and lasted for two hours, 25 minutes, and 33 seconds.

Driving the #1 Chevrolet Camaro for JR Motorsports, Sam Mayer won his second race of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season at the 2.45-mile road course.

Mayer emerged victorious after surviving a full-contact at Watkins Glen and run on the final restart to take the lead from race leader Ty Gibbs with two laps to go and held off the rest of the field to take the checkered flag. He took the checkered flag by an impressive 0.909 seconds ahead of Sheldon Creed. The victory marked his second career win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, with both coming on road courses.

Meanwhile, Creed finished runner-up, followed by Parker Kligerman, Ross Chastain, and Connor Mosack in the top-five. John Hunter Nemechek, Cole Custer, Chandler Smith, Alex Bowman, and Jeb Burton complete the top 10.

The Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen saw nine lead changes among six different drivers and witnessed five caution flags.

NASCAR Xfinity series Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen final results explored

Here are the final results for Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International:

  1. #1 - Sam Mayer
  2. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  3. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  4. #91 - Ross Chastain
  5. #24 - Connor Mosack
  6. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  7. #00 - Cole Custer
  8. #16 - Chandler Smith
  9. #17 - Alex Bowman
  10. #27 - Jeb Burton
  11. #9 - Brandon Jones
  12. #6 - Brennan Poole
  13. #4 - Kyle Weatherman
  14. #21 - Austin Hill
  15. #45 - Sage Karam
  16. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  17. #19 - Ty Gibbs
  18. #18 - Sammy Smith
  19. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  20. #8 - Josh Berry
  21. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  22. #38 - Joe Graf, Jr.
  23. #11 - Daniel Hemric
  24. #08 - Alex Labbe
  25. #07 - Josh Bilicki
  26. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  27. #10 - Kyle Busch
  28. #26 - Kaz Grala
  29. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  30. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  31. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  32. #35 - Stanton Barrett
  33. #44 - Stefan Parsons
  34. #96 - Max McLaughlin
  35. #98 - Riley Herbst
  36. #92 - Josh Williams
  37. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  38. #02 - Blaine Perkins

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers next at Daytona International Speedway for the 24th race of the season on Friday, August 25.

