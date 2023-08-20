NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Final results for Shriners Children's 200 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen is finally done and dusted. The 23rd race of the season, with a total of 38 entries, started at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday, August 19. The race took place at Watkins Glen International and lasted for two hours, 25 minutes, and 33 seconds.

Driving the #1 Chevrolet Camaro for JR Motorsports, Sam Mayer won his second race of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season at the 2.45-mile road course.

Mayer emerged victorious after surviving a full-contact at Watkins Glen and run on the final restart to take the lead from race leader Ty Gibbs with two laps to go and held off the rest of the field to take the checkered flag. He took the checkered flag by an impressive 0.909 seconds ahead of Sheldon Creed. The victory marked his second career win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, with both coming on road courses.

Meanwhile, Creed finished runner-up, followed by Parker Kligerman, Ross Chastain, and Connor Mosack in the top-five. John Hunter Nemechek, Cole Custer, Chandler Smith, Alex Bowman, and Jeb Burton complete the top 10.

The Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen saw nine lead changes among six different drivers and witnessed five caution flags.

NASCAR Xfinity series Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen final results explored

Here are the final results for Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International:

#1 - Sam Mayer #2 - Sheldon Creed #48 - Parker Kligerman #91 - Ross Chastain #24 - Connor Mosack #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #00 - Cole Custer #16 - Chandler Smith #17 - Alex Bowman #27 - Jeb Burton #9 - Brandon Jones #6 - Brennan Poole #4 - Kyle Weatherman #21 - Austin Hill #45 - Sage Karam #7 - Justin Allgaier #19 - Ty Gibbs #18 - Sammy Smith #28 - Kyle Sieg #8 - Josh Berry #39 - Ryan Sieg #38 - Joe Graf, Jr. #11 - Daniel Hemric #08 - Alex Labbe #07 - Josh Bilicki #31 - Parker Retzlaff #10 - Kyle Busch #26 - Kaz Grala #25 - Brett Moffitt #43 - Ryan Ellis #78 - Anthony Alfredo #35 - Stanton Barrett #44 - Stefan Parsons #96 - Max McLaughlin #98 - Riley Herbst #92 - Josh Williams #51 - Jeremy Clements #02 - Blaine Perkins

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers next at Daytona International Speedway for the 24th race of the season on Friday, August 25.