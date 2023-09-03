NASCAR

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Final results for Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 03, 2023 10:42 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200
NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 is finally done and dusted. The 25th race of the season, with a total of 38 entries, started at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday, September 2. It took place at Darlington Raceway and lasted for one hours, 53 minutes, and 53 seconds.

Driving the #19 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing, Denny Hamlin won his first race of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season at the 1.366-mile-long track.

Denny Hamlin took the white flag during overtime in the closing laps and raced his way to the checkered flag. He led 14 laps and crossed the finish line by an impressive 0.657 seconds ahead of series leader Austin Hill. The victory marked Hamlin’s 18th career win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and sixth series win at the Darlington Raceway.

Meanwhile, Austin Hill finished runner-up, followed by John Hunter Nemechek, Cole Custer, and Josh Berry in the top five. Riley Herbst, Justin Allgaier, Sheldon Creed, Kyle Busch, and Daniel Hemric completed the top 10.

The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 saw 15 lead changes among five different drivers and witnessed seven caution flags.

NASCAR Xfinity series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 final results explored

Here are the final results for Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway:

  1. #19 - Denny Hamlin (i)
  2. #21 - Austin Hill
  3. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  4. #00 - Cole Custer
  5. #8 - Josh Berry
  6. #98 - Riley Herbst
  7. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  8. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  9. #10 - Kyle Busch (i)
  10. #11 - Daniel Hemric
  11. #1 - Sam Mayer
  12. #16 - Chandler Smith (R)
  13. #31 - Parker Retzlaff (R)
  14. #9 - Brandon Jones
  15. #24 - Corey Heim (i)
  16. #45 - Rajah Caruth (i)
  17. #18 - Sammy Smith (R)
  18. #27 - Jeb Burton
  19. #07 - Stefan Parsons
  20. #6 - Brennan Poole
  21. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  22. #08 - Chad Finchum
  23. #91 - Ross Chastain (i)
  24. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  25. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  26. #38 - Joe Graf Jr.
  27. #53 - Matt Mills (i)
  28. #26 - Kaz Grala
  29. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  30. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  31. #4 - Kyle Weatherman
  32. #66 - Timmy Hill (i)
  33. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  34. #02 - Blaine Perkins (R)
  35. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  36. #35 - Patrick Emerling
  37. #92 - Josh Williams
  38. #17 - Kyle Larson (i)

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers next at Kansas Speedway for the 26th race of the season on Saturday, September 9.

