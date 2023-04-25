NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Full entry list for A-GAME 200 at Dover Motor Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to Dover, Delaware, this weekend after a thrilling Ag-Pro 300.

The A-GAME 200 is the 10th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (April 29) at the Dover Motor Speedway. The event is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and PRN.

The event will be contested over 200 laps at the one-mile concrete speedway. Saturday’s event will be the 42nd annual A-GAME 200 hosted by the Dover Motor Speedway in the history of the series.

The track, nicknamed "The Monster Mile", features 24 degrees of banking in the turns and nine degrees on the front stretch.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of the drivers taking part in the A-GAME 200.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass 40 entries for 38 spots for Xfinity race at Dover. Some notables on cars that have had multiple drivers: 02-Weatherman 07-Parsons 10-Kraus 19-Truex 24-Heim 45-Caruth 66-THill 74-Cram 77-Hocevar(Spire entry) 91-CChastain 40 entries for 38 spots for Xfinity race at Dover. Some notables on cars that have had multiple drivers: 02-Weatherman 07-Parsons 10-Kraus 19-Truex 24-Heim 45-Caruth 66-THill 74-Cram 77-Hocevar(Spire entry) 91-CChastain https://t.co/xJasOWxg2Z

40 Xfinity Series drivers have entered 38 spots this week in Dover. Some notable drivers on the entry list include: #02 Kyle Weatherman, #07 Stefan Parsons, #10 Derek Kraus, #24 Corey Heim, #35 Patrick Emerling, #45 Rajah Caruth, #53 CJ McLaughlin, #66 Timmy Hill, #74 Dawson Cram, #77 Carson Hocevar, and #91 Chad Chastain.

JR Motorsports driver Josh Berry won last year’s A-GAME 200 and will look to defend his trophy.

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series A-GAME 200 full entry list

Here is a list of the 40 Xfinity Series entries that will take part at the Dover Motor Speedway:

#00 - Cole Custer #02 - Kyle Weatherman #07 - Stefan Parsons #08 - Gray Gaulding #1 - Sam Mayer #2 - Sheldon Creed #4 - Garrett Smithley #6 - Brennan Poole #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Josh Berry #9 - Brandon Jones #10 - Derek Kraus #11 - Daniel Hemric #16 - Chandler Smith #18 - Sammy Smith #19 - Ryan Truex #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #21 - Austin Hill #24 - Corey Heim #25 - Brett Moffitt #26 - Kaz Grala #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #31 - Parker Retzlaff #35 - Patrick Emerling #38 - Joe Graf, Jr. #39 - Ryan Sieg #43 - Ryan Ellis #44 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #45 - Rajah Caruth #48 - Parker Kligerman #51 - Jeremy Clements #53 - CJ McLaughlin #66 - Timmy Hill #74 - Dawson Cram #77 - Carson Hocevar #78 - Anthony Alfredo #91 - Chad Chastain #92 - Josh Williams #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series A-GAME 200 at the Dover Motor Speedway on April 29 at 1:30 pm ET.

