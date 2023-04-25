Create

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Full entry list for A-GAME 200 at Dover Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 25, 2023 19:42 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series A-GAME 200
NASCAR Xfinity Series A-GAME 200

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to Dover, Delaware, this weekend after a thrilling Ag-Pro 300.

The A-GAME 200 is the 10th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (April 29) at the Dover Motor Speedway. The event is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and PRN.

The event will be contested over 200 laps at the one-mile concrete speedway. Saturday’s event will be the 42nd annual A-GAME 200 hosted by the Dover Motor Speedway in the history of the series.

Dover 4 ➡️ Harvick 4!Honoring "The Closer" in his final Cup race at the #MonsterMile.#Wurth400| @StewartHaasRcng | #4EVER | #NASCAR https://t.co/vt4nzTG3SH

The track, nicknamed "The Monster Mile", features 24 degrees of banking in the turns and nine degrees on the front stretch.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of the drivers taking part in the A-GAME 200.

40 entries for 38 spots for Xfinity race at Dover. Some notables on cars that have had multiple drivers: 02-Weatherman 07-Parsons 10-Kraus 19-Truex 24-Heim 45-Caruth 66-THill 74-Cram 77-Hocevar(Spire entry) 91-CChastain https://t.co/xJasOWxg2Z

40 Xfinity Series drivers have entered 38 spots this week in Dover. Some notable drivers on the entry list include: #02 Kyle Weatherman, #07 Stefan Parsons, #10 Derek Kraus, #24 Corey Heim, #35 Patrick Emerling, #45 Rajah Caruth, #53 CJ McLaughlin, #66 Timmy Hill, #74 Dawson Cram, #77 Carson Hocevar, and #91 Chad Chastain.

JR Motorsports driver Josh Berry won last year’s A-GAME 200 and will look to defend his trophy.

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series A-GAME 200 full entry list

Here is a list of the 40 Xfinity Series entries that will take part at the Dover Motor Speedway:

  1. #00 - Cole Custer
  2. #02 - Kyle Weatherman
  3. #07 - Stefan Parsons
  4. #08 - Gray Gaulding
  5. #1 - Sam Mayer
  6. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  7. #4 - Garrett Smithley
  8. #6 - Brennan Poole
  9. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  10. #8 - Josh Berry
  11. #9 - Brandon Jones
  12. #10 - Derek Kraus
  13. #11 - Daniel Hemric
  14. #16 - Chandler Smith
  15. #18 - Sammy Smith
  16. #19 - Ryan Truex
  17. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  18. #21 - Austin Hill
  19. #24 - Corey Heim
  20. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  21. #26 - Kaz Grala
  22. #27 - Jeb Burton
  23. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  24. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  25. #35 - Patrick Emerling
  26. #38 - Joe Graf, Jr.
  27. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  28. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  29. #44 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  30. #45 - Rajah Caruth
  31. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  32. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  33. #53 - CJ McLaughlin
  34. #66 - Timmy Hill
  35. #74 - Dawson Cram
  36. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  37. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  38. #91 - Chad Chastain
  39. #92 - Josh Williams
  40. #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series A-GAME 200 at the Dover Motor Speedway on April 29 at 1:30 pm ET.

Quick Links

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...