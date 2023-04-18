Create

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Full entry list for Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 18, 2023 23:08 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300
NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to Talladega, Alabama this weekend after a thrilling Ag-Pro 300.

The Ag-Pro 300 is the ninth NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (April 22) at Talladega Superspeedway. The action of the longest track race will kick off at 4:00 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The event will be contested over 113 laps at the 2.66-mile-long Superspeedway. Saturday’s event will be the 32nd annual Ag-Pro 300 hosted by Talladega Superspeedway in the history of the series.

The track features 33 degrees of banking on the turn, 16.5 degrees of banking on the tri-oval, and 3 degrees on the backstretch, drivers have to work together in the draft to succeed.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in the Ag-Pro 300.

42 Xfinity entries for 38 spots at Talladega. Dash 4 Cash race so no Cup drivers. 5-Buford in second Big Machine car. 10-Kraus. 19-RTruex. 34-Iwuji. https://t.co/rw7nWWbAy5

The 42 Xfinity Series drivers have entered for 38 spots this week in Alabama. It’s a Dash 4 Cash race so there will be no NASCAR Cup drivers.

JR Motorsports driver Noah Gragson won last year’s Ag-Pro 300 and will look to defend his trophy.

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 full entry list

Here is a list of the 42 Xfinity Series entries that will take part at Talladega Superspeedway:

  1. #00 - Cole Custer
  2. #02 - Blaine Perkins
  3. #07 - David Starr
  4. #08 - Gray Gaulding
  5. #1 - Sam Mayer
  6. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  7. #4 - Garrett Smithley
  8. #5 - Jade Buford
  9. #6 - Brennan Poole
  10. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  11. #8 - Josh Berry
  12. #9 - Brandon Jones
  13. #10 - Derek Kraus
  14. #11 - Daniel Hemric
  15. #13 - Jason White
  16. #16 - Chandler Smith
  17. #18 - Sammy Smith
  18. #19 - Ryan Truex
  19. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  20. #21 - Austin Hill
  21. #24 - Connor Mosack
  22. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  23. #26 - Kaz Grala
  24. #27 - Jeb Burton
  25. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  26. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  27. #34 - Jesse Iwuji
  28. #35 - Joey Gase
  29. #38 - Joe Graf, Jr.
  30. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  31. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  32. #44 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  33. #45 - Caesar Bacarella
  34. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  35. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  36. #53 - CJ McLaughlin
  37. #66 - Dexter Stacey
  38. #74 - TBA
  39. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  40. #91 - Josh Bilicki
  41. #92 - Josh Williams
  42. #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 22 at 4:00 pm ET.

