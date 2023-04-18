NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Full entry list for Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to Talladega, Alabama this weekend after a thrilling Ag-Pro 300.

The Ag-Pro 300 is the ninth NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (April 22) at Talladega Superspeedway. The action of the longest track race will kick off at 4:00 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The event will be contested over 113 laps at the 2.66-mile-long Superspeedway. Saturday’s event will be the 32nd annual Ag-Pro 300 hosted by Talladega Superspeedway in the history of the series.

The track features 33 degrees of banking on the turn, 16.5 degrees of banking on the tri-oval, and 3 degrees on the backstretch, drivers have to work together in the draft to succeed.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in the Ag-Pro 300.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass 42 Xfinity entries for 38 spots at Talladega. Dash 4 Cash race so no Cup drivers. 5-Buford in second Big Machine car. 10-Kraus. 19-RTruex. 34-Iwuji. 42 Xfinity entries for 38 spots at Talladega. Dash 4 Cash race so no Cup drivers. 5-Buford in second Big Machine car. 10-Kraus. 19-RTruex. 34-Iwuji. https://t.co/rw7nWWbAy5

The 42 Xfinity Series drivers have entered for 38 spots this week in Alabama. It’s a Dash 4 Cash race so there will be no NASCAR Cup drivers.

JR Motorsports driver Noah Gragson won last year’s Ag-Pro 300 and will look to defend his trophy.

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 full entry list

Here is a list of the 42 Xfinity Series entries that will take part at Talladega Superspeedway:

#00 - Cole Custer #02 - Blaine Perkins #07 - David Starr #08 - Gray Gaulding #1 - Sam Mayer #2 - Sheldon Creed #4 - Garrett Smithley #5 - Jade Buford #6 - Brennan Poole #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Josh Berry #9 - Brandon Jones #10 - Derek Kraus #11 - Daniel Hemric #13 - Jason White #16 - Chandler Smith #18 - Sammy Smith #19 - Ryan Truex #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #21 - Austin Hill #24 - Connor Mosack #25 - Brett Moffitt #26 - Kaz Grala #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #31 - Parker Retzlaff #34 - Jesse Iwuji #35 - Joey Gase #38 - Joe Graf, Jr. #39 - Ryan Sieg #43 - Ryan Ellis #44 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #45 - Caesar Bacarella #48 - Parker Kligerman #51 - Jeremy Clements #53 - CJ McLaughlin #66 - Dexter Stacey #74 - TBA #78 - Anthony Alfredo #91 - Josh Bilicki #92 - Josh Williams #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 22 at 4:00 pm ET.

