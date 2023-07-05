NASCAR

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Full entry list for Alsco Uniforms 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Hampton, Georgia, this weekend after The Loop 121.

Alsco Uniforms 250 is the 17th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (July 8) at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. It is scheduled to kick off at 8 pm ET and will be broadcast on USA Network, NBC Sports, and PRN.

Kyle Busch won the 2021 Alsco Uniforms 250 at the Texas Motor Speedway2 years ago today https://t.co/CXLcN5Vxwp

Saturday’s event will be contested over 163 laps at the 1.54-mile-long quad-oval shaped track. It will be the third annual Alsco Uniforms 250 hosted by the Atlanta Motor Speedway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of the drivers taking part in Saturday's Alsco Uniforms 250.

39 Xfinity cars for 38 spots at Atlanta. 02-Perkins 07-Maggio 08-Massey 10-Haley 19-Gibbs 24-Chase 36-Weatherman 38-Graf 43-Ellis 44-VanAlst 53-Ogata 66-Finchum 91-Bilicki https://t.co/4xBkZgKY2j

A total of 39 Xfinity Series entries have entered for 38 spots this week in Georgia. Some notable drivers on the entry list include: Garrett Smithley, Mason Maggio, Parker Chase, Kyle Weatherman, Akinori Ogata, Chad Finchum, and Josh Bilicki

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill won last year’s Alsco Uniforms 250 and will look to defend his crown.

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250 full entry list

Here is a list of the 39 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries that will take part at the Atlanta Motor Speedway:

  1. #00 - Cole Custer
  2. #02 - Blaine Perkins
  3. #07 - Mason Maggio
  4. #08 - Mason Massey
  5. #1 - Sam Mayer
  6. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  7. #4 - Garrett Smithley
  8. #6 - Brennan Poole
  9. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  10. #8 - Josh Berry
  11. #9 - Brandon Jones
  12. #10 - Justin Haley
  13. #11 - Daniel Hemric
  14. #16 - Chandler Smith
  15. #18 - Sammy Smith
  16. #19 - Ty Gibbs
  17. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  18. #21 - Austin Hill
  19. #24 - Parker Chase
  20. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  21. #26 - Kaz Grala
  22. #27 - Jeb Burton
  23. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  24. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  25. #35 - TBA
  26. #36 - Kyle Weatherman
  27. #38 - Joe Graf, Jr.
  28. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  29. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  30. #44 - Greg Van Alst
  31. #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  32. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  33. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  34. #53 - Akinori Ogata
  35. #66 - Chad Finchum
  36. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  37. #91 - Josh Bilicki
  38. #92 - Josh Williams
  39. #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 8 at 8 pm ET.

