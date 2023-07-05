NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Full entry list for Alsco Uniforms 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Hampton, Georgia, this weekend after The Loop 121.

Alsco Uniforms 250 is the 17th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (July 8) at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. It is scheduled to kick off at 8 pm ET and will be broadcast on USA Network, NBC Sports, and PRN.

Saturday’s event will be contested over 163 laps at the 1.54-mile-long quad-oval shaped track. It will be the third annual Alsco Uniforms 250 hosted by the Atlanta Motor Speedway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of the drivers taking part in Saturday's Alsco Uniforms 250.

A total of 39 Xfinity Series entries have entered for 38 spots this week in Georgia. Some notable drivers on the entry list include: Garrett Smithley, Mason Maggio, Parker Chase, Kyle Weatherman, Akinori Ogata, Chad Finchum, and Josh Bilicki

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill won last year’s Alsco Uniforms 250 and will look to defend his crown.

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250 full entry list

Here is a list of the 39 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries that will take part at the Atlanta Motor Speedway:

#00 - Cole Custer #02 - Blaine Perkins #07 - Mason Maggio #08 - Mason Massey #1 - Sam Mayer #2 - Sheldon Creed #4 - Garrett Smithley #6 - Brennan Poole #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Josh Berry #9 - Brandon Jones #10 - Justin Haley #11 - Daniel Hemric #16 - Chandler Smith #18 - Sammy Smith #19 - Ty Gibbs #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #21 - Austin Hill #24 - Parker Chase #25 - Brett Moffitt #26 - Kaz Grala #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #31 - Parker Retzlaff #35 - TBA #36 - Kyle Weatherman #38 - Joe Graf, Jr. #39 - Ryan Sieg #43 - Ryan Ellis #44 - Greg Van Alst #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #48 - Parker Kligerman #51 - Jeremy Clements #53 - Akinori Ogata #66 - Chad Finchum #78 - Anthony Alfredo #91 - Josh Bilicki #92 - Josh Williams #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 8 at 8 pm ET.

