NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Full entry list for Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 24, 2023 19:25 IST
The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to Concord, North Carolina, this weekend after a week-long break.

The Alsco Uniforms 300 is the 12th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (May 27) at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. It is scheduled to kick off at 1 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and PRN.

The event will be contested over 200 laps at the 1.5-mile-long track. Saturday’s event will be the 42nd annual Alsco Uniforms 300 hosted by the Charlotte Motor Speedway in the history of the series.

Welcome to the Queen City 👑We'll see you at the #CocaCola600 on Sunday❗️ https://t.co/nz304pR9yW

The 1.5-mile-long track features 24 degrees of banking in the turns and five degrees of banking on the straightaways.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of the drivers taking part in Saturday's 300-mile race.

40 entries for 38 spots in the Xfinity race at Charlotte. Some of the entries in cars that don’t have same driver every week: 02-Perkins 07-Parsons 10-KyBusch 19-Gibbs 24-Mosack 28-KSieg 38-Graf 44-Caruth 53-McLaughlin 66-THill 74-Cram 77-Hocevar https://t.co/C96I3z4R91

40 Xfinity Series entries have entered for 38 spots this week in Charlotte. Some notable drivers on the entry list include: Stefan Parsons, Kyle Busch, Ty Gibbs, Connor Mosack, Rajah Caruth, CJ McLaughlin, Timmy Hill, Dawson Cram, and Carson Hocevar.

JR Motorsports driver Josh Berry won last year’s Xfinity race at Charlotte and will look to defend his trophy.

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 full entry list

Here is a list of the 40 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries that will take part at the Charlotte Motor Speedway:

  1. #00 - Cole Custer
  2. #02 - Blaine Perkins
  3. #07 - Stefan Parsons
  4. #08 - Gray Gaulding
  5. #1- Sam Mayer
  6. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  7. #4 - Garrett Smitley
  8. #6 - Brennan Poole
  9. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  10. #8 - Josh Berry
  11. #9 - Brandon Jones
  12. #10 - Kyle Busch
  13. #11 - Daniel Hemric
  14. #16 - Chandler Smith
  15. #18 - Sammy Smith
  16. #19 - Ty Gibbs
  17. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  18. #21 - Austin Hill
  19. #24 - Connor Mosack
  20. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  21. #26 - Kaz Grala
  22. #27 - Jeb Burton
  23. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  24. #31 - Parker Retzalff
  25. #35 - Patrick Emerling
  26. #38 - Joe Graf, Jr.
  27. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  28. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  29. #44 - Rajah Caruth
  30. #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  31. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  32. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  33. #53 - CJ McLaughlin
  34. #66 - Timmy Hill
  35. #74 - Dawson Cram
  36. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  37. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  38. #91 - TBA
  39. #92 - Josh Williams
  40. #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 27 at 1 pm ET.

