NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Full entry list for Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to Concord, North Carolina, this weekend after a week-long break.

The Alsco Uniforms 300 is the 12th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (May 27) at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. It is scheduled to kick off at 1 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and PRN.

The event will be contested over 200 laps at the 1.5-mile-long track. Saturday’s event will be the 42nd annual Alsco Uniforms 300 hosted by the Charlotte Motor Speedway in the history of the series.

Coca-Cola Racing @CocaColaRacing



We'll see you at the Welcome to the Queen CityWe'll see you at the #CocaCola600 on Sunday Welcome to the Queen City 👑We'll see you at the #CocaCola600 on Sunday❗️ https://t.co/nz304pR9yW

The 1.5-mile-long track features 24 degrees of banking in the turns and five degrees of banking on the straightaways.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of the drivers taking part in Saturday's 300-mile race.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass 40 entries for 38 spots in the Xfinity race at Charlotte. Some of the entries in cars that don’t have same driver every week: 02-Perkins 07-Parsons 10-KyBusch 19-Gibbs 24-Mosack 28-KSieg 38-Graf 44-Caruth 53-McLaughlin 66-THill 74-Cram 77-Hocevar 40 entries for 38 spots in the Xfinity race at Charlotte. Some of the entries in cars that don’t have same driver every week: 02-Perkins 07-Parsons 10-KyBusch 19-Gibbs 24-Mosack 28-KSieg 38-Graf 44-Caruth 53-McLaughlin 66-THill 74-Cram 77-Hocevar https://t.co/C96I3z4R91

40 Xfinity Series entries have entered for 38 spots this week in Charlotte. Some notable drivers on the entry list include: Stefan Parsons, Kyle Busch, Ty Gibbs, Connor Mosack, Rajah Caruth, CJ McLaughlin, Timmy Hill, Dawson Cram, and Carson Hocevar.

JR Motorsports driver Josh Berry won last year’s Xfinity race at Charlotte and will look to defend his trophy.

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 full entry list

Here is a list of the 40 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries that will take part at the Charlotte Motor Speedway:

#00 - Cole Custer #02 - Blaine Perkins #07 - Stefan Parsons #08 - Gray Gaulding #1- Sam Mayer #2 - Sheldon Creed #4 - Garrett Smitley #6 - Brennan Poole #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Josh Berry #9 - Brandon Jones #10 - Kyle Busch #11 - Daniel Hemric #16 - Chandler Smith #18 - Sammy Smith #19 - Ty Gibbs #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #21 - Austin Hill #24 - Connor Mosack #25 - Brett Moffitt #26 - Kaz Grala #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #31 - Parker Retzalff #35 - Patrick Emerling #38 - Joe Graf, Jr. #39 - Ryan Sieg #43 - Ryan Ellis #44 - Rajah Caruth #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #48 - Parker Kligerman #51 - Jeremy Clements #53 - CJ McLaughlin #66 - Timmy Hill #74 - Dawson Cram #77 - Carson Hocevar #78 - Anthony Alfredo #91 - TBA #92 - Josh Williams #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 27 at 1 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes