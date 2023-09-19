NASCAR

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Full entry list for Andy's Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 19, 2023 18:48 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Texas Motor Speedway
The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Fort Worth, Texas, this weekend after the Food City 300.

The Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 is the 28th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the campaign and will take place on Saturday, September 23, at the Texas Motor Speedway. The second race of the Round of 12 is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on USA Network and PRN.

The event will run 200 laps at the 1.5-mile-long track. It will be the 19th annual Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 hosted by the Texas Motor Speedway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a list of the drivers taking part in Saturday’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 300.

There are a total of 40 Xfinity Series entries for 38 spots this week in Texas. A couple of note worthy drivers on the entry list are David Starr, JJ Yeley, Garrett Smithley, Trevor Bayne, Connor Mosack, CJ McLaughlin, Kyle Sieg, Joey Gase, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Patrick Emerling, Sage Karam, Dawson Cram, and Kyle Weatherman.

Noah Gragson won last year’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 in two hours, 38 minutes, and 21 seconds.

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 full entry list

See below for a list of the 40 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries that will take part at the Texas Motor Speedway:

  1. #00 - Cole Custer
  2. #02 - Blaine Perkins
  3. #07 - David Starr
  4. #08 - JJ Yeley
  5. #1 - Sam Mayer
  6. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  7. #4 - Garrett Smithley
  8. #6 - Brennan Poole
  9. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  10. #8 - Josh Berry
  11. #9 - Brandon Jones
  12. #10 - Daniel Hemric
  13. #11 - Layne Riggs
  14. #16 - Chandler Smith
  15. #18 - Sammy Smith
  16. #19 - Trevor Bayne
  17. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  18. #21 - Austin Hill
  19. #24 - Connor Mosack
  20. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  21. #26 - Kaz Grala
  22. #27 - Jeb Burton
  23. #28 - CJ McLaughlin
  24. #29 - Kyle Sieg
  25. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  26. #35 - Joey Gase
  27. #38 - Joe Graf, Jr.
  28. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  29. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  30. #44 - Daniel Dye
  31. #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  32. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  33. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  34. #53 - Patrick Emerling
  35. #66 - Sage Karam
  36. #74 - Dawson Cram
  37. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  38. #91 - Kyle Weatherman
  39. #92 - Josh Williams
  40. #98 - Riley Herbst

Watch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 on September 23 at 3:30 pm ET.

