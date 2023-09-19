NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Full entry list for Andy's Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Fort Worth, Texas, this weekend after the Food City 300.

The Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 is the 28th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the campaign and will take place on Saturday, September 23, at the Texas Motor Speedway. The second race of the Round of 12 is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on USA Network and PRN.

The event will run 200 laps at the 1.5-mile-long track. It will be the 19th annual Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 hosted by the Texas Motor Speedway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a list of the drivers taking part in Saturday’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 300.

There are a total of 40 Xfinity Series entries for 38 spots this week in Texas. A couple of note worthy drivers on the entry list are David Starr, JJ Yeley, Garrett Smithley, Trevor Bayne, Connor Mosack, CJ McLaughlin, Kyle Sieg, Joey Gase, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Patrick Emerling, Sage Karam, Dawson Cram, and Kyle Weatherman.

Noah Gragson won last year’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 in two hours, 38 minutes, and 21 seconds.

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 full entry list

See below for a list of the 40 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries that will take part at the Texas Motor Speedway:

#00 - Cole Custer #02 - Blaine Perkins #07 - David Starr #08 - JJ Yeley #1 - Sam Mayer #2 - Sheldon Creed #4 - Garrett Smithley #6 - Brennan Poole #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Josh Berry #9 - Brandon Jones #10 - Daniel Hemric #11 - Layne Riggs #16 - Chandler Smith #18 - Sammy Smith #19 - Trevor Bayne #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #21 - Austin Hill #24 - Connor Mosack #25 - Brett Moffitt #26 - Kaz Grala #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - CJ McLaughlin #29 - Kyle Sieg #31 - Parker Retzlaff #35 - Joey Gase #38 - Joe Graf, Jr. #39 - Ryan Sieg #43 - Ryan Ellis #44 - Daniel Dye #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #48 - Parker Kligerman #51 - Jeremy Clements #53 - Patrick Emerling #66 - Sage Karam #74 - Dawson Cram #78 - Anthony Alfredo #91 - Kyle Weatherman #92 - Josh Williams #98 - Riley Herbst

Watch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 on September 23 at 3:30 pm ET.