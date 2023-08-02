NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Full entry list for Cabo Wabo 250 at Michigan International Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Brooklyn, Michigan, this weekend after Road America 180.

Cabo Wabo 250 is the 21st NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (August 5) at the Michigan International Speedway. It is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on NBC, NBC Sports, and MRN.

The event will be contested over 125 laps at the two-mile quad-oval shaped racetrack. It will be the 31st annual Cabo Wabo 250 hosted by the Michigan International Speedway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of the drivers taking part in Saturday's Cabo Wabo 250.

A total of 40 Xfinity Series entries have entered for the 38 spots this week in Michigan. Some notable drivers on the entry list include: Stefan Parsons, Mason Maggio, AJ Allmendinger, Ty Gibbs, Connor Mosack, Patrick Emerling, Mason Massey, CJ McLaughlin, Dawson Cram, and Kyle Weatherman.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs won last year’s Cabo Wabo 250 in one hour, 45 minutes and 55 seconds.

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Cabo Wabo 250 full entry list

Here is a list of the 40 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries that will take part at the Michigan International Speedway:

#00 - Cole Custer #02 - Blaine Perkins #07 - Stefan Parsons #08 - Mason Maggio #1 - Sam Mayer #2 - Sheldon Creed #4 - TBA #6 - Brennan Poole #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Josh Berry #9 - Brandon Jones #10 - AJ Allmendinger #11 - Daniel Hemric #16 - Chandler Smith #18 - Sammy Smith #19 - Ty Gibbs #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #21 - Austin Hill #24 - Connor Mosack #25 - Brett Moffitt #26 - Kaz Grala #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #31 - Parker Retzlaff #35 - Patrick Emerling #38 - Joe Graf, Jr. #39 - Ryan Sieg #43 - Ryan Ellis #44 - Mason Massey #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #48 - Parker Kligerman #51 - Jeremy Clements #53 - CJ McLaughlin #66 - TBA #74 - Dawson Cram #77 - Carson Hocevar #78 - Anthony Alfredo #91 - Kyle Weatherman #92 - Josh Williams #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series Cabo Wabo 250 at the Michigan International Speedway on August 5 at 3:30 pm ET.