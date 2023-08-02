NASCAR

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Full entry list for Cabo Wabo 250 at Michigan International Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 02, 2023 13:48 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series New Holland 250
NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Michigan International Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Brooklyn, Michigan, this weekend after Road America 180.

Cabo Wabo 250 is the 21st NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (August 5) at the Michigan International Speedway. It is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on NBC, NBC Sports, and MRN.

The event will be contested over 125 laps at the two-mile quad-oval shaped racetrack. It will be the 31st annual Cabo Wabo 250 hosted by the Michigan International Speedway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of the drivers taking part in Saturday's Cabo Wabo 250.

A total of 40 Xfinity Series entries have entered for the 38 spots this week in Michigan. Some notable drivers on the entry list include: Stefan Parsons, Mason Maggio, AJ Allmendinger, Ty Gibbs, Connor Mosack, Patrick Emerling, Mason Massey, CJ McLaughlin, Dawson Cram, and Kyle Weatherman.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs won last year’s Cabo Wabo 250 in one hour, 45 minutes and 55 seconds.

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Cabo Wabo 250 full entry list

Here is a list of the 40 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries that will take part at the Michigan International Speedway:

  1. #00 - Cole Custer
  2. #02 - Blaine Perkins
  3. #07 - Stefan Parsons
  4. #08 - Mason Maggio
  5. #1 - Sam Mayer
  6. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  7. #4 - TBA
  8. #6 - Brennan Poole
  9. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  10. #8 - Josh Berry
  11. #9 - Brandon Jones
  12. #10 - AJ Allmendinger
  13. #11 - Daniel Hemric
  14. #16 - Chandler Smith
  15. #18 - Sammy Smith
  16. #19 - Ty Gibbs
  17. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  18. #21 - Austin Hill
  19. #24 - Connor Mosack
  20. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  21. #26 - Kaz Grala
  22. #27 - Jeb Burton
  23. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  24. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  25. #35 - Patrick Emerling
  26. #38 - Joe Graf, Jr.
  27. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  28. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  29. #44 - Mason Massey
  30. #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  31. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  32. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  33. #53 - CJ McLaughlin
  34. #66 - TBA
  35. #74 - Dawson Cram
  36. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  37. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  38. #91 - Kyle Weatherman
  39. #92 - Josh Williams
  40. #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series Cabo Wabo 250 at the Michigan International Speedway on August 5 at 3:30 pm ET.

