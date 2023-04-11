NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Full entry list for Call811.Com Before You Dig. 250 at Martinsville Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to Ridgeway, Virginia this weekend after a week off.

The Call811.Com Before You Dig. 250 is the eighth NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (April 15) at Martinsville Speedway. The action of the shortest track race will kick off at 7:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The event will be contested over 250 laps on the 0.526 mile (0.847 km) permanent paperclip-shaped short track. Saturday’s event will be the third annual Call811.Com Before You Dig. 250 hosted by Martinsville Speedway in the history of the series.

The track features 12 degrees of banking in turn and zero degrees of banking on the straightaways, and drivers will face a unique challenge on this track. Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in Call811.Com Before You Dig. 250.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass 40 entries for 38 spots in Xfinity race at Martinsville. A Dash 4 Cash race so no Cup drivers allowed. Ryan Truex in the 19. 40 entries for 38 spots in Xfinity race at Martinsville. A Dash 4 Cash race so no Cup drivers allowed. Ryan Truex in the 19. https://t.co/FaxCbBGIsY

The 40 Xfinity Series drivers have entered for 38 spots this week in Virginia. There are no Cup drivers as it's a Dash 4 Cash race. Ryan Truex returns to Joe Gibbs Racing #19 entry after Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Brandon Jones won last year’s Call811.Com Before You Dig. 250.

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Call811.Com Before You Dig. 250 full entry list

Here is a list of the 40 Xfinity Series entries that will take part at Martinsville Speedway:

#00 - Cole Custer #02 - Blaine Perkins #07 - Stefan Parsons #08 - Gray Gaulding #1 - Sam Mayer #2 - Sheldon Creed #4 - Garrett Smithley #6 - Brennan Poole #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Josh Berry #9 - Brandon Jones #10 - Derek Kraus #11 - Daniel Hemric #16 - Chandler Smith #18 - Sammy Smith #19 - Ryan Truex #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #21 - Austin Hill #24 - Connor Mosack #25 - Brett Moffitt #26 - Kaz Grala #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #31 - Parker Retzlaff #35 - Patrick Emerling #38 - Joe Graf, Jr. #39 - Ryan Sieg #43 - Ryan Ellis #44 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #45 - Leland Honeyman #48 - Parker Kligerman #51 - Jeremy Clements #53 - Joey Gase #66 - Timmy Hill #74 - Kaden Honeycutt #78 - Anthony Alfredo #91 - Alex Labbe #92 - Josh Williams #96 - Kyle Weatherman #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series Call811.Com Before You Dig. 250 at Martinsville Speedway on April 15 at 7:30 pm ET.

