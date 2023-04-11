Create

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Full entry list for Call811.Com Before You Dig. 250 at Martinsville Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 11, 2023 20:40 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to Martinsville Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to Ridgeway, Virginia this weekend after a week off.

The Call811.Com Before You Dig. 250 is the eighth NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (April 15) at Martinsville Speedway. The action of the shortest track race will kick off at 7:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The event will be contested over 250 laps on the 0.526 mile (0.847 km) permanent paperclip-shaped short track. Saturday’s event will be the third annual Call811.Com Before You Dig. 250 hosted by Martinsville Speedway in the history of the series.

The track features 12 degrees of banking in turn and zero degrees of banking on the straightaways, and drivers will face a unique challenge on this track. Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in Call811.Com Before You Dig. 250.

40 entries for 38 spots in Xfinity race at Martinsville. A Dash 4 Cash race so no Cup drivers allowed. Ryan Truex in the 19. https://t.co/FaxCbBGIsY

The 40 Xfinity Series drivers have entered for 38 spots this week in Virginia. There are no Cup drivers as it's a Dash 4 Cash race. Ryan Truex returns to Joe Gibbs Racing #19 entry after Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Brandon Jones won last year’s Call811.Com Before You Dig. 250.

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Call811.Com Before You Dig. 250 full entry list

Here is a list of the 40 Xfinity Series entries that will take part at Martinsville Speedway:

  1. #00 - Cole Custer
  2. #02 - Blaine Perkins
  3. #07 - Stefan Parsons
  4. #08 - Gray Gaulding
  5. #1 - Sam Mayer
  6. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  7. #4 - Garrett Smithley
  8. #6 - Brennan Poole
  9. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  10. #8 - Josh Berry
  11. #9 - Brandon Jones
  12. #10 - Derek Kraus
  13. #11 - Daniel Hemric
  14. #16 - Chandler Smith
  15. #18 - Sammy Smith
  16. #19 - Ryan Truex
  17. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  18. #21 - Austin Hill
  19. #24 - Connor Mosack
  20. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  21. #26 - Kaz Grala
  22. #27 - Jeb Burton
  23. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  24. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  25. #35 - Patrick Emerling
  26. #38 - Joe Graf, Jr.
  27. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  28. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  29. #44 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  30. #45 - Leland Honeyman
  31. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  32. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  33. #53 - Joey Gase
  34. #66 - Timmy Hill
  35. #74 - Kaden Honeycutt
  36. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  37. #91 - Alex Labbe
  38. #92 - Josh Williams
  39. #96 - Kyle Weatherman
  40. #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series Call811.Com Before You Dig. 250 at Martinsville Speedway on April 15 at 7:30 pm ET.

