NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Full entry list for Contender Boats 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Homestead, Florida, this weekend after the Alsco Uniforms 302.

The Contender Boats 300 is the 31st NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the campaign and will take place on Saturday, October 21, at the Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The second race of the Round of 8 is scheduled to start at 3 pm ET and will be broadcast on USA Network and MRN.

The event will run for 200 laps at the 1.5 miles permanent oval shaped racetrack. It will be the 29th annual Contender Boats 300 hosted by the Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass took to X, formerly Twitter, to give a list of the drivers taking part in Saturday’s Contender Boats 300.

There will be 41 Xfinity Series entries for 38 spots this week in Florida. Noteworthy drivers on the entry list are Dale Earnhardt Jr., Natalie Decker, Mason Massey, JJ Yeley, Derek Kraus, Myatt Snider, Connor Mosack, CJ McLaughlin, Mason Maggio, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Leland Honeyman, Matt Mills, Ryan Newman, Dawson Cram, Dale Earnhardt Jr., and Kyle Weatherman.

JR Motorsports’ Noah Gragson won last year’s Contender Boats 300 in two hours, 24 minutes, and 08 seconds.

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Contender Boats 300 full entry list

See below for a list of the 41 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries that will compete at the Homestead-Miami Speedway:

#00 - Cole Custer #02 - Blaine Perkins #07 - Natalie Decker #08 - Mason Massey #1 - Sam Mayer #2 - Sheldon Creed #4 - JJ Yeley #6 - Brennan Poole #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Josh Berry #9 - Brandon Jones #10 - Daniel Hemric #11 - Derek Kraus #16 - Chandler Smith #18 - Sammy Smith #19 - Myatt Snider #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #21 - Austin Hill #24 - Connor Mosack #25 - Brett Moffitt #26 - Kaz Grala #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - CJ McLaughlin #29 - Mason Maggio #31 - Parker Retzlaff #35 - TBA #38 - Kyle Sieg #39 - Ryan Sieg #43 - Ryan Ellis #44 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #45 - Leland Honeyman #48 - Parker Kligerman #51 - Jeremy Clements #53 - Matt Mills #66 - Ryan Newman #74 - Dawson Cram #78 - Anthony Alfredo #88 - Dale Earnhardt, Jr. #91 - Kyle Weatherman #92 - Josh Williams #98 - Riley Herbst

Share in the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series Contender Boats 300 on October 21 at 3 pm ET.