NASCAR

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Full entry list for Contender Boats 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 18, 2023 18:53 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300
NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Homestead, Florida, this weekend after the Alsco Uniforms 302.

The Contender Boats 300 is the 31st NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the campaign and will take place on Saturday, October 21, at the Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The second race of the Round of 8 is scheduled to start at 3 pm ET and will be broadcast on USA Network and MRN.

The event will run for 200 laps at the 1.5 miles permanent oval shaped racetrack. It will be the 29th annual Contender Boats 300 hosted by the Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass took to X, formerly Twitter, to give a list of the drivers taking part in Saturday’s Contender Boats 300.

There will be 41 Xfinity Series entries for 38 spots this week in Florida. Noteworthy drivers on the entry list are Dale Earnhardt Jr., Natalie Decker, Mason Massey, JJ Yeley, Derek Kraus, Myatt Snider, Connor Mosack, CJ McLaughlin, Mason Maggio, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Leland Honeyman, Matt Mills, Ryan Newman, Dawson Cram, Dale Earnhardt Jr., and Kyle Weatherman.

JR Motorsports’ Noah Gragson won last year’s Contender Boats 300 in two hours, 24 minutes, and 08 seconds.

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Contender Boats 300 full entry list

See below for a list of the 41 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries that will compete at the Homestead-Miami Speedway:

  1. #00 - Cole Custer
  2. #02 - Blaine Perkins
  3. #07 - Natalie Decker
  4. #08 - Mason Massey
  5. #1 - Sam Mayer
  6. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  7. #4 - JJ Yeley
  8. #6 - Brennan Poole
  9. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  10. #8 - Josh Berry
  11. #9 - Brandon Jones
  12. #10 - Daniel Hemric
  13. #11 - Derek Kraus
  14. #16 - Chandler Smith
  15. #18 - Sammy Smith
  16. #19 - Myatt Snider
  17. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  18. #21 - Austin Hill
  19. #24 - Connor Mosack
  20. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  21. #26 - Kaz Grala
  22. #27 - Jeb Burton
  23. #28 - CJ McLaughlin
  24. #29 - Mason Maggio
  25. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  26. #35 - TBA
  27. #38 - Kyle Sieg
  28. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  29. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  30. #44 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  31. #45 - Leland Honeyman
  32. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  33. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  34. #53 - Matt Mills
  35. #66 - Ryan Newman
  36. #74 - Dawson Cram
  37. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  38. #88 - Dale Earnhardt, Jr.
  39. #91 - Kyle Weatherman
  40. #92 - Josh Williams
  41. #98 - Riley Herbst

Share in the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series Contender Boats 300 on October 21 at 3 pm ET.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...