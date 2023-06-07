Create

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Full entry list for DoorDash 250 at Sonoma Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 07, 2023 18:22 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Sonoma Raceway

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to Sonoma, California, this weekend after a thrilling Pacific Office Automation 147.

The DoorDash 250 is the 14th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (June 10) at the Sonoma Raceway. It is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and PRN.

Get ready race fans. We've got a jam-packed weekend of NASCAR racing ahead. 🫵#ToyotaSaveMart350 | #DoorDash250 | #GeneralTire200 https://t.co/YQnmb8mC7X

Saturday’s event will be contested over 70 laps at the 1.99 miles (3.20 km) permanent road course. It will be the inaugural DoorDash 250 hosted by the Sonoma Raceway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of the drivers taking part in Saturday's DoorDash 250.

41 entries for 38 spots in Xfinity for Sonoma. 4-TDillon 07-Suarez 08-Weatherman 10-Allmendinger 17-Larson 19-Gibbs 24-Mosack 28-Almirola 29-KSieg 35-Honeyman 43-Lupton 53-Perez 66-Filippi 91-RChastain https://t.co/JDJqQeDjWk

A total of 41 Xfinity Series entries have entered for 38 spots this week in Sonoma. Some notable Cup drivers on the entry list include: Ty Dillon (#4 for JD Motorsports), Daniel Suárez (#07 for SS-Green Light Racing), AJ Allmendinger (#10 for Kaulig Racing), Kyle Larson (#17 for Hendrick Motorsports), Ty Gibbs (#19 for Joe Gibbs Racing), Aric Almirola (#28 for RSS Racing) and Ross Chastain (#91 for DGM Racing).

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series DoorDash 250 full entry list

Here is a list of the 41 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries that will take part at the Sonoma Raceway:

  1. #00 - Cole Custer
  2. #1- Sam Mayer
  3. #02 - Blaine Perkins
  4. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  5. #4 - Ty Dillon
  6. #6 - Brennan Poole
  7. #07 - Daniel Suarez
  8. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  9. #08 - Kyle Weatherman
  10. #8 - Josh Berry
  11. #9 - Brandon Jones
  12. #10 - AJ Allmendinger
  13. #11 - Daniel Hemric
  14. #16 - Chandler Smith
  15. #17 - Kyle Larson
  16. #18 - Sammy Smith
  17. #19 - Ty Gibbs
  18. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  19. #21 - Austin Hill
  20. #24 - Connor Mosack
  21. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  22. #26 - Kaz Grala
  23. #27 - Jeb Burton
  24. #28 - Aric Almirola
  25. #29 - Alex Labbe
  26. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  27. #35 - Leland Honeyman
  28. #36 - Josh Bilicki
  29. #38 - Joe Graf, Jr.
  30. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  31. #43 - Dylan Lupton
  32. #44 - Sage Karam
  33. #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  34. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  35. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  36. #53 - Brad Perez
  37. #66 - Mason Filippi
  38. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  39. #91 - Ross Chastain
  40. #92 - Josh Williams
  41. #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series DoorDash 250 at the Sonoma Raceway on June 10 at 8:00 pm ET.

