NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Full entry list for DoorDash 250 at Sonoma Raceway

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to Sonoma, California, this weekend after a thrilling Pacific Office Automation 147.

The DoorDash 250 is the 14th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (June 10) at the Sonoma Raceway. It is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and PRN.

Saturday’s event will be contested over 70 laps at the 1.99 miles (3.20 km) permanent road course. It will be the inaugural DoorDash 250 hosted by the Sonoma Raceway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of the drivers taking part in Saturday's DoorDash 250.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass 41 entries for 38 spots in Xfinity for Sonoma. 4-TDillon 07-Suarez 08-Weatherman 10-Allmendinger 17-Larson 19-Gibbs 24-Mosack 28-Almirola 29-KSieg 35-Honeyman 43-Lupton 53-Perez 66-Filippi 91-RChastain 41 entries for 38 spots in Xfinity for Sonoma. 4-TDillon 07-Suarez 08-Weatherman 10-Allmendinger 17-Larson 19-Gibbs 24-Mosack 28-Almirola 29-KSieg 35-Honeyman 43-Lupton 53-Perez 66-Filippi 91-RChastain https://t.co/JDJqQeDjWk

A total of 41 Xfinity Series entries have entered for 38 spots this week in Sonoma. Some notable Cup drivers on the entry list include: Ty Dillon (#4 for JD Motorsports), Daniel Suárez (#07 for SS-Green Light Racing), AJ Allmendinger (#10 for Kaulig Racing), Kyle Larson (#17 for Hendrick Motorsports), Ty Gibbs (#19 for Joe Gibbs Racing), Aric Almirola (#28 for RSS Racing) and Ross Chastain (#91 for DGM Racing).

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series DoorDash 250 full entry list

Here is a list of the 41 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries that will take part at the Sonoma Raceway:

#00 - Cole Custer #1- Sam Mayer #02 - Blaine Perkins #2 - Sheldon Creed #4 - Ty Dillon #6 - Brennan Poole #07 - Daniel Suarez #7 - Justin Allgaier #08 - Kyle Weatherman #8 - Josh Berry #9 - Brandon Jones #10 - AJ Allmendinger #11 - Daniel Hemric #16 - Chandler Smith #17 - Kyle Larson #18 - Sammy Smith #19 - Ty Gibbs #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #21 - Austin Hill #24 - Connor Mosack #25 - Brett Moffitt #26 - Kaz Grala #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Aric Almirola #29 - Alex Labbe #31 - Parker Retzlaff #35 - Leland Honeyman #36 - Josh Bilicki #38 - Joe Graf, Jr. #39 - Ryan Sieg #43 - Dylan Lupton #44 - Sage Karam #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #48 - Parker Kligerman #51 - Jeremy Clements #53 - Brad Perez #66 - Mason Filippi #78 - Anthony Alfredo #91 - Ross Chastain #92 - Josh Williams #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series DoorDash 250 at the Sonoma Raceway on June 10 at 8:00 pm ET.

