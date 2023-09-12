NASCAR

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Full entry list for Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 12, 2023 18:35 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Bristol, Tennessee, this weekend after the Kansas Lottery 300.

The Food City 300 is the 27th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the campaign and will take place on Friday, September 15, at the Bristol Motor Speedway. The first race of the Round of 12 is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on USA Network and PRN.

The event will run 300 laps at the 0.533-mile short track. It will be the 42nd annual Food City 300 hosted by the Bristol Motor Speedway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a list of the drivers taking part in Friday’s Food City 300.

There are a total of 39 Xfinity Series entries for 38 spots this week in Bristol. A couple of notable drivers on the entry list are Parsons, Finchum, Weatherman, Mosack, Graf, Caruth, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Timmy Hill, and Josh Bilicki

Noah Gragson won last year’s Food City 300 in one hour, 58 minutes, and 27 seconds.

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 full entry list

Here is a list of the 39 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries that will take part at the Bristol Motor Speedway:

  1. #00 - Cole Custer
  2. #02 - Blaine Perkins
  3. #07 - Stefan Parsons
  4. #08 - Chad Finchum
  5. #1 - Sam Mayer
  6. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  7. #4 - Kyle Weatherman
  8. #6 - Brennan Poole
  9. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  10. #8 - Josh Berry
  11. #9 - Brandon Jones
  12. #10 - Daniel Hemric
  13. #11 - Derek Kraus
  14. #16 - Chandler Smith
  15. #18 - Sammy Smith
  16. #19 - Trevor Bayne
  17. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  18. #21 - Austin Hill
  19. #24 - Connor Mosack
  20. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  21. #26 - Kaz Grala
  22. #27 - Jeb Burton
  23. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  24. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  25. #35 - TBA
  26. #38 - Joe Graf, Jr.
  27. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  28. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  29. #44 - Rajah Caruth
  30. #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  31. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  32. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  33. #53 - TBA
  34. #66 - Timmy Hill
  35. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  36. #88 - Dale Earnhardt, Jr.
  37. #91 - Josh Bilicki
  38. #92 - Josh Williams
  39. #98 - Riley Herbst

Watch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 on September 15 at 7:30 pm ET.

Edited by Yash Soni
