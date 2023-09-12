NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Full entry list for Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Bristol, Tennessee, this weekend after the Kansas Lottery 300.

The Food City 300 is the 27th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the campaign and will take place on Friday, September 15, at the Bristol Motor Speedway. The first race of the Round of 12 is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on USA Network and PRN.

Expand Tweet

The event will run 300 laps at the 0.533-mile short track. It will be the 42nd annual Food City 300 hosted by the Bristol Motor Speedway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a list of the drivers taking part in Friday’s Food City 300.

Expand Tweet

There are a total of 39 Xfinity Series entries for 38 spots this week in Bristol. A couple of notable drivers on the entry list are Parsons, Finchum, Weatherman, Mosack, Graf, Caruth, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Timmy Hill, and Josh Bilicki

Noah Gragson won last year’s Food City 300 in one hour, 58 minutes, and 27 seconds.

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 full entry list

Here is a list of the 39 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries that will take part at the Bristol Motor Speedway:

#00 - Cole Custer #02 - Blaine Perkins #07 - Stefan Parsons #08 - Chad Finchum #1 - Sam Mayer #2 - Sheldon Creed #4 - Kyle Weatherman #6 - Brennan Poole #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Josh Berry #9 - Brandon Jones #10 - Daniel Hemric #11 - Derek Kraus #16 - Chandler Smith #18 - Sammy Smith #19 - Trevor Bayne #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #21 - Austin Hill #24 - Connor Mosack #25 - Brett Moffitt #26 - Kaz Grala #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #31 - Parker Retzlaff #35 - TBA #38 - Joe Graf, Jr. #39 - Ryan Sieg #43 - Ryan Ellis #44 - Rajah Caruth #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #48 - Parker Kligerman #51 - Jeremy Clements #53 - TBA #66 - Timmy Hill #78 - Anthony Alfredo #88 - Dale Earnhardt, Jr. #91 - Josh Bilicki #92 - Josh Williams #98 - Riley Herbst

Watch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 on September 15 at 7:30 pm ET.