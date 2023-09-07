NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Full entry list for Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Kansas City, Kansas, this weekend after Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200.

The Kansas Lottery 300 is the 26th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the campaign and will be held on Saturday (September 9) at the Kansas Speedway. The final race of the season is scheduled to kick off at 3 pm ET and will be broadcast on NBC, and MRN.

The event will run 200 laps at the 1.5-mile permanent quad-oval shaped racetrack. It will be the 23rd annual Kansas Lottery 300 hosted by the Kansas Speedway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass took to X, formerly Twitter to share a list of the drivers taking part in Saturday's Kansas Lottery 300.

There are a total of 40 Xfinity Series entries for 38 spots this week in Kansas. A couple of notable drivers on the entry list are Dawson Cram, Mason Massey, Derek Kraus, Graf, Connor Mosack, CJ McLaughlin, Kyle Sieg, Nick Leitz, Leland Honeyman, Rajah Caruth, Matt Mills, and Timmy Hill.

Noah Gragson won last year’s Kansas Lottery 300 in one hour, 13 minutes, and 37 seconds.

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 full entry list

Here is a list of the 40 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries that will take part at the Kansas Speedway:

#00 - Cole Custer #02 - Blaine Perkins #07 - Dawson Cram #08 - Mason Massey #1 - Sam Mayer #2 - Sheldon Creed #4 - Garrett Smithley #6 - Brennan Poole #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Josh Berry #9 - Brandon Jones #10 - Derek Kraus #11 - Daniel Hemric #16 - Chandler Smith #18 - Sammy Smith #19 - Joe Graf, Jr. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #21 - Austin Hill #24 - Connor Mosack #25 - Brett Moffitt #26 - Kaz Grala #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - CJ McLaughlin #29 - Kyle Sieg #31 - Parker Retzlaff #35 - TBA #38 - Nick Leitz #39 - Ryan Sieg #43 - Ryan Ellis #44 - Leland Honeyman #45 - Rajah Caruth #48 - Parker Kligerman #51 - Jeremy Clements #53 - Matt Mills #66 - Timmy Hill #74 - TBA #78 - Anthony Alfredo #91 - Kyle Weatherman #92 - Josh Williams #98 - Riley Herbst

Watch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 on September 9 at 3 pm ET.