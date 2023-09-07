NASCAR

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Full entry list for Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Kansas City, Kansas, this weekend after Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200.

The Kansas Lottery 300 is the 26th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the campaign and will be held on Saturday (September 9) at the Kansas Speedway. The final race of the season is scheduled to kick off at 3 pm ET and will be broadcast on NBC, and MRN.

The event will run 200 laps at the 1.5-mile permanent quad-oval shaped racetrack. It will be the 23rd annual Kansas Lottery 300 hosted by the Kansas Speedway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass took to X, formerly Twitter to share a list of the drivers taking part in Saturday's Kansas Lottery 300.

There are a total of 40 Xfinity Series entries for 38 spots this week in Kansas. A couple of notable drivers on the entry list are Dawson Cram, Mason Massey, Derek Kraus, Graf, Connor Mosack, CJ McLaughlin, Kyle Sieg, Nick Leitz, Leland Honeyman, Rajah Caruth, Matt Mills, and Timmy Hill.

Noah Gragson won last year’s Kansas Lottery 300 in one hour, 13 minutes, and 37 seconds.

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 full entry list

Here is a list of the 40 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries that will take part at the Kansas Speedway:

  1. #00 - Cole Custer
  2. #02 - Blaine Perkins
  3. #07 - Dawson Cram
  4. #08 - Mason Massey
  5. #1 - Sam Mayer
  6. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  7. #4 - Garrett Smithley
  8. #6 - Brennan Poole
  9. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  10. #8 - Josh Berry
  11. #9 - Brandon Jones
  12. #10 - Derek Kraus
  13. #11 - Daniel Hemric
  14. #16 - Chandler Smith
  15. #18 - Sammy Smith
  16. #19 - Joe Graf, Jr.
  17. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  18. #21 - Austin Hill
  19. #24 - Connor Mosack
  20. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  21. #26 - Kaz Grala
  22. #27 - Jeb Burton
  23. #28 - CJ McLaughlin
  24. #29 - Kyle Sieg
  25. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  26. #35 - TBA
  27. #38 - Nick Leitz
  28. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  29. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  30. #44 - Leland Honeyman
  31. #45 - Rajah Caruth
  32. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  33. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  34. #53 - Matt Mills
  35. #66 - Timmy Hill
  36. #74 - TBA
  37. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  38. #91 - Kyle Weatherman
  39. #92 - Josh Williams
  40. #98 - Riley Herbst

Watch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 on September 9 at 3 pm ET.

