NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Full entry list for NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Avondale, Arizona, this weekend for the final time this year.

The Xfinity Series Championship Race is the 33rd race and the final race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season and will take place on Saturday, November 4, at the Phoenix Raceway. It is scheduled to start at 7 pm ET and will be broadcast on USA Network and MRN.

The event will run for 200 laps at the one-mile tri-oval shaped race track. It will be the 25th annual Xfinity Series Championship Race hosted by the Phoenix Raceway.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass took to X, formerly Twitter, to post a list of the drivers taking part in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race.

There will be 41 Xfinity Series entries for 38 spots this week in Avondale, Arizona. Noteworthy drivers on the entry list are Stefan Parsons, Dawson Cram, JJ Yeley, Derek Kraus, Rajah Caruth, Myatt Snider, Joey Gase, Daniel Dye, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chris Hacker, and Kyle Weatherman.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Ty Gibbs won last year’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race in two hours, 11 minutes, and 37 seconds.

See below for a list of the 41 Xfinity Series entries that will compete at the Phoenix Raceway:

#00 - Cole Custer #02 - Blaine Perkins #07 - Dawson Cram #08 - JJ Yeley #1 - Sam Mayer #2 - Sheldon Creed #4 - Stefan Parsons #6 - Brennan Poole #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Josh Berry #9 - Brandon Jones #10 - Daniel Hemric #11 - Derek Kraus #16 - Chandler Smith #17 - Rajah Caruth #18 - Sammy Smith #19 - Myatt Snider #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #21 - Austin Hill #24 - Connor Mosack #25 - Brett Moffitt #26 - Kaz Grala #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - CJ McLaughlin #29 - Kyle Sieg #31 - Parker Retzlaff #35 - Joey Gase #38 - Joe Graf, Jr. #39 - Ryan Sieg #43 - Ryan Ellis #44 - Daniel Dye #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #48 - Parker Kligerman #51 - Jeremy Clements #53 - Chris Hacker #66 - Timmy Hill #74 - TBA #78 - Anthony Alfredo #91 - Kyle Weatherman #92 - Josh Williams #98 - Riley Herbst

Watch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race on November 4 at 7 pm ET.