NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Full entry list for NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 31, 2023 18:51 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship
NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Avondale, Arizona, this weekend for the final time this year.

The Xfinity Series Championship Race is the 33rd race and the final race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season and will take place on Saturday, November 4, at the Phoenix Raceway. It is scheduled to start at 7 pm ET and will be broadcast on USA Network and MRN.

The event will run for 200 laps at the one-mile tri-oval shaped race track. It will be the 25th annual Xfinity Series Championship Race hosted by the Phoenix Raceway.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass took to X, formerly Twitter, to post a list of the drivers taking part in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race.

There will be 41 Xfinity Series entries for 38 spots this week in Avondale, Arizona. Noteworthy drivers on the entry list are Stefan Parsons, Dawson Cram, JJ Yeley, Derek Kraus, Rajah Caruth, Myatt Snider, Joey Gase, Daniel Dye, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chris Hacker, and Kyle Weatherman.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Ty Gibbs won last year’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race in two hours, 11 minutes, and 37 seconds.

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race full entry list

See below for a list of the 41 Xfinity Series entries that will compete at the Phoenix Raceway:

  1. #00 - Cole Custer
  2. #02 - Blaine Perkins
  3. #07 - Dawson Cram
  4. #08 - JJ Yeley
  5. #1 - Sam Mayer
  6. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  7. #4 - Stefan Parsons
  8. #6 - Brennan Poole
  9. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  10. #8 - Josh Berry
  11. #9 - Brandon Jones
  12. #10 - Daniel Hemric
  13. #11 - Derek Kraus
  14. #16 - Chandler Smith
  15. #17 - Rajah Caruth
  16. #18 - Sammy Smith
  17. #19 - Myatt Snider
  18. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  19. #21 - Austin Hill
  20. #24 - Connor Mosack
  21. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  22. #26 - Kaz Grala
  23. #27 - Jeb Burton
  24. #28 - CJ McLaughlin
  25. #29 - Kyle Sieg
  26. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  27. #35 - Joey Gase
  28. #38 - Joe Graf, Jr.
  29. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  30. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  31. #44 - Daniel Dye
  32. #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  33. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  34. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  35. #53 - Chris Hacker
  36. #66 - Timmy Hill
  37. #74 - TBA
  38. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  39. #91 - Kyle Weatherman
  40. #92 - Josh Williams
  41. #98 - Riley Herbst

Watch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race on November 4 at 7 pm ET.

